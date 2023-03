The Great Helmsman Mao Zedong lived here in the latter half of 1924 with his second wife, Yang Kaihui, and their two children at the time, Anying and Anqing. The residence acts as a celebration of China's national hero with old photos and newspaper clippings on display, but for many foreigners, the real highlight is the building itself.

It's a beautiful example of shíkùmén (stone-gate house) architecture. The displays are all in Chinese; bring a translator or app when you visit.