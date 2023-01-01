The attractive Jing'an Sculpture Park contains a mix of permanent and temporary pieces created by mainly international artists. The sculptures are carefully scattered, making it a wonderful place to stroll and browse the abstract, thought-provoking works, dabbled with absurdity and humour. You'll find everything from red metal trees and metal cows grazing on the grass to a pyramid of cellos and ostriches with their heads buried in the ground. In April the blossoming cherry trees are an attractive sight.

The impressive Shanghai Natural History Museum is also located here.