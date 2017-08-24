Private Day Tour of Qingdao City Highlights Including Lunch

You will be met in the lobby of your Qingdao hotel at 9am by your guide and travel to Xiaoyushan Park by private air-conditioned car. Qingdao was taken as German Concession in March 1899, at which time, it was a small and unimportant fishing town with a population of about 1,000 people. Although the German colonial period only lasted for 16 years until 1914, the German controlled area was left with a distinct mark on the architecture of Qingdao that can be seen in the historic city center today. Additionally, the love of beer by Germans led to the establishment of Germania Brewery in 1903, which later became Tsingtao Brewery, makers of China’s most popular beer. At Xiaoyushan Park, reach the hilltop to enjoy panoramic view of the city and some of the landmarks you will be visiting later today. From the park, travel to Badaguan Scenic Reserve located in the east of the city where, in the past, many foreigners came and built their houses with their heritage of architectural style. Strolling around the avenues you will find British, Japanese, Russian and Swiss style buildings. Leaving Badaguan, you will continue to visit Xiao Qingdao Park, also known as Little Qingdao Island; this is where the city got its name from. Here, you will see the botanical gardens and the 19 feet (15 meter) tall lighthouse built by the Germans in 1900. Lunch today will be arranged at a local Chinese restaurant. After lunch, take a walk along the Grand Pier, Zhan Qiao. The pier was originally 656 feet (200 meters) long and built in 1891 to enable the larger official vessels of Qing Dynasty to dock at this small fishing village. Later, the pier was renovated and extended to 1,312 feet (400 meters) in length, stretching out into Qingdao Bay. The pier has a Chinese-style pavilion at the southern end that contrasts with the European architecture of Zhongshan Road that leads onto it. From the Pier it is a short drive to the oldest part of the city on Zhejiang Road. Here, the buildings are of historic German architecture and at the top of the small hill, you will find St Michael’s Catholic Church. Your final visit of the day is to the World famous Tsingtao Brewery, built in 1903 for the large German population residing there. The brewery has many exhibits that show its history and how the beer was made over 100 years ago. You will also see the bottling plant and finish your brewery visit with a free tasting of the famous beer. From the brewery, you will be transferred back to your hotel where your tour ends.