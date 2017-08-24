Welcome to Shāndōng
A lumpy-headed boy named Confucius was born here and grew up to develop a philosophy of virtue and ethics that would reach far beyond his lectures under an apricot tree. Three centuries later China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, would climb Tài Shān, Shāndōng’s highest peak, to proclaim a unified empire in 219 BC.
But Shāndōng is more than the sum of its historical parts. The energetic buzz in seaside Qīngdǎo ranks the city among the best places to live in Asia. This is Shāndōng’s real draw: you can climb mountains, feast on fine seafood, quaff beer and still find time to hit the beach.
Top experiences in Shāndōng
Recent articles
Shāndōng activities
Private Day Tour of Qingdao City Highlights Including Lunch
You will be met in the lobby of your Qingdao hotel at 9am by your guide and travel to Xiaoyushan Park by private air-conditioned car. Qingdao was taken as German Concession in March 1899, at which time, it was a small and unimportant fishing town with a population of about 1,000 people. Although the German colonial period only lasted for 16 years until 1914, the German controlled area was left with a distinct mark on the architecture of Qingdao that can be seen in the historic city center today. Additionally, the love of beer by Germans led to the establishment of Germania Brewery in 1903, which later became Tsingtao Brewery, makers of China’s most popular beer. At Xiaoyushan Park, reach the hilltop to enjoy panoramic view of the city and some of the landmarks you will be visiting later today. From the park, travel to Badaguan Scenic Reserve located in the east of the city where, in the past, many foreigners came and built their houses with their heritage of architectural style. Strolling around the avenues you will find British, Japanese, Russian and Swiss style buildings. Leaving Badaguan, you will continue to visit Xiao Qingdao Park, also known as Little Qingdao Island; this is where the city got its name from. Here, you will see the botanical gardens and the 19 feet (15 meter) tall lighthouse built by the Germans in 1900. Lunch today will be arranged at a local Chinese restaurant. After lunch, take a walk along the Grand Pier, Zhan Qiao. The pier was originally 656 feet (200 meters) long and built in 1891 to enable the larger official vessels of Qing Dynasty to dock at this small fishing village. Later, the pier was renovated and extended to 1,312 feet (400 meters) in length, stretching out into Qingdao Bay. The pier has a Chinese-style pavilion at the southern end that contrasts with the European architecture of Zhongshan Road that leads onto it. From the Pier it is a short drive to the oldest part of the city on Zhejiang Road. Here, the buildings are of historic German architecture and at the top of the small hill, you will find St Michael’s Catholic Church. Your final visit of the day is to the World famous Tsingtao Brewery, built in 1903 for the large German population residing there. The brewery has many exhibits that show its history and how the beer was made over 100 years ago. You will also see the bottling plant and finish your brewery visit with a free tasting of the famous beer. From the brewery, you will be transferred back to your hotel where your tour ends.
Qingdao Old City Day Tour
Meet your friendly local driver/guide at your Qingdao hotel between 8 and 9am for the drive to Xiaoyushan Park. Climb to the top of Little Fish Hill – although it's barely 200 feet (60 meters) high, it offers spectacular views of Qingdao's old European quarter. Qingdao was under German rule from 1897 to 1922, with a substantial European population for decades after that. It's a heritage that's clear on your next stop, St. Michael's Cathedral, built in 1934 in a fusion of Gothic and Roman styles. It's another short hop to the next attraction, Zhan Bridge, which stretches out into the sea adorned with a gracious pavilion. First built in 1891, it's a landmark of the city that has seen much transformation over the years. From here, visit Little Qingdao Island, a pretty little gem topped off by a historic lighthouse, that offers lovely views across both sea and city. Break for an included lunch at a local restaurant, before driving out to the Badaguan scenic area. This is home to a wealth of colonial-era mansions in a range of architectural styles, as well as some of Qingdao's most attractive waterfront. No trip to Qingdao would be complete without trying the city's most famous export – Qingdao (Tsingtao) Beer! You'll spend an hour at the Tsingtao Beer Museum, in the old brewery, established in 1903 and still making beer even now. Discover the history of the beer, see modern production in action, and taste fresh beer. You'll be transferred back to your hotel around 6pm.
2-Day Qingdao Tour: Catedral de San Miguel, Laoshan Mountain and Qingdao Beer Museum
Day 1 [L, D]:Your local guide will pick you up at your hotel in Qingdao City and then drive to the first attraction the Xiaoyushan Park. Looking down from the top of the mountain, you can experience the picturesque scenery just as standing on the street of the European town. Next attraction is Catedral de San Miguel, the largest Gothic style building in Qingdao. Afterwards you can visit the symbolic spot of Qingdao Zhanqiao. Zhanqiao is located along the sea. It was built when the city was just found and has seen the hundred years changes of the city's history. Walking along the bridge is like walking through a time tunnel and you can feel the old time history in Qingdao City. Next you will proceed to the Small Qingdao Island after whom the city is named. From the island you can take a 360 degree view of amazing seaside scenery. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant and followed by the most beautiful urban region Badaguan Scenic Resort, known as the exhibition of the world's architecture. There you can see the exotic style buildings and also wander on the amazing seaside as well. The last attraction for the day is Qingdao Beer Museum. Established in 1903, the museum has a hundred years history. Within one hour visit, you will learn more about the old time of the Qingdao Beer and the development of the history. The highlights of the day is for you to taste the most freshly brewed beer as an unforgettable memory of the day.Day 2 [L]:In the morning, your guide will take you to visit the famous Laoshan Mountain along the sea. You can feel picturesque scenery that rises from the sea and Taoist Culture. After enjoying a local lunch, you can go to visit the eastern new urban region in Qingdao and see the landmark of the new region, Wusi Square and Olympic Sailing Center. Get the feeling of the modern atmosphere in this modern city. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
2-Day Qufu Historical Tour from Qingdao by High Speed Rail
Day 1 [L, D]:Make your way to High Speed Rail (HSR) Station in Qingdao and take the train from Qingdao to Qufu (about 3.5 hours). Upon arrival, enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant and then visit the Kong Family Mansion, the former residence of Confucius and his descendants. The size of Kong Family Mansion is similar to a imperial palace and plays an important role in the history of architecture in the world. Next attraction is the Temple of Confucius. Since 1994 the Temple of Confucius has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site listed as "Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion in Qufu". Established in BC478, it was built as the former residence of Confucius. Stay overnight in Qufu.Day 2 [B, L]:After breakfast you can visit Confucius Cemetery. Located in the north of Qufu city, the cemetery covers more than 3000mu areas. It is the largest private cemetery in the world and its artificial garden which is best conserved as well. After the visit, you will be transferred to the HSR station and take the train back to Qingdao City. The tour ends at the HSR station in Qingda.
All-Inclusive Private Day Tour: Qingdao Highlights with Lunch
Local guide will pick you up from your downtown hotel lobby at 8:30 am, aboard the private air-conditioned vehicle to start the full-day Qingdao highlights trip. You will firstly visit the must-see of Mt. Laoshan. Facing the Yellow Sea on two sides and spanning a coastline of 87 kilometers, this tall and majestic mountain is famous for its marvelous mountainous scenery, coastal landscape and significant importance in Taoism. Lying on the southern slopes of the Mt. Laoshan is the sacred Taoist Taiqing Palace. With a history of more than 2,000 years, it is the largest and oldest of all the existing buildings on the mountain. Follow your knowledgeable tour guide to learn Taoist culture and enjoy the marvelous mountainous scenery. Enjoy lunch of local food in a nice restaurant, and continue your sightseeing to Xiaoyushan Park 60 meters above the sea level. Here is the best point to overlook the Zhan Bridge, Small Qingdao Island and other famous scenic spots in Qingdao. Ascending the Lanchao Pavilion, you will get a marvelous view of azure sky and blue sea of this city. Afterwards, enjoy comfortable transfer back to your hotel to conclude the trip.
All-Inclusive Trip of Mountain Laoshan And Tsingtao Beer Museum From Qingdao
Local guide will pick you up from your downtown hotel lobby at 8:30 am, aboard the private air-conditioned vehicle to start the full-day Qingdao sightseeing. Firstly visit the must-see of Mt. Laoshan. Facing the Yellow Sea on two sides and spanning a coastline of 87 kilometers, this tall and majestic mountain is famous for its marvelous mountainous scenery, coastal landscape and significant importance in Taoism. Lying on the southern slopes of the Mt. Laoshan is the sacred Taoist Taiqing Palace. With a history of more than 2,000 years, it is the largest and oldest of all the existing buildings on the mountain. Follow your knowledgeable guide to learn Taoist culture and enjoy the marvelous mountainous scenery. Enjoy lunch of local food in a nice restaurant, and continue your sightseeing to Tsingtao Beer Museum - the first one of its kind in China. Lying on the old site of the Tsingtao Brewery Company, the Beer Museum provides a spectacular showcase for the local beer to visitors. Walk into the museum to discover beer's century-old history and culture, and take a taste of sample beer here. After that, you will visit one of the important symbols of the city - Zhan Bridge originally built in 1891 as a naval pier to enjoy the beautiful sea view. Afterwards, enjoy comfortable transfer back to your hotel to conclude the trip.