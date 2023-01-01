Yangjialing Revolution Headquarters Site

Perhaps the most interesting of the revolutionary sites and located 3km northwest of the town centre, you can see the assembly hall here where the first central committee meetings were held, including the seventh national plenum, which formally confirmed Mao as the leader of the party and the revolution. It’s always fun watching tourists pose in old CCP uniforms in front of the podium.

Nearby are simple dugouts built into the loess earth where Mao Zedong, Zhu De, Zhou Enlai and other senior communist leaders lived, worked and wrote.