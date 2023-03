This was the birthplace of the CCP propaganda machine: Xinhua News Agency and the Liberation Daily started life here when the place was known as ‘Information Mountain’. Now, it’s a pleasant hillside park with good city views, some nice trails and a few sights, including Ten Thousand Buddha Cave (万佛洞, Wànfó Dòng) dug into the sandstone cliff beside the river. The cave has relatively intact Buddhist statues.