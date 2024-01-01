Wangjiaping Revolution Headquarters Site

During an extended stay, the communist leadership moved around Yan'an, resulting in numerous former headquarters sites. Adjacent to the Revolution Museum is the last site occupied by the communist leadership in Yan'an. The improved living conditions at the site, houses rather than dugouts, indicate the way the CCP’s fortunes were rising by the time it moved here.

  • Bao Pagoda

    Bao Pagoda

    1.54 MILES

    Yan'an’s most prominent landmark on a hill overlooking town, Bao (Treasure) Pagoda dates from the Song dynasty. For an extra ¥10, you can climb the very…

  • Yan'an Revolution Museum

    Yan'an Revolution Museum

    0.15 MILES

    By far the flashest building in town is the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall (延安革命纪念馆, Yán’ān Gémìng Jìniànguǎn), fronted by a statue of Mao and housing…

  • Yangjialing Revolution Headquarters Site

    Yangjialing Revolution Headquarters Site

    1.01 MILES

    Perhaps the most interesting of the revolutionary sites and located 3km northwest of the town centre, you can see the assembly hall here where the first…

  • Qingliang Mountain

    Qingliang Mountain

    0.74 MILES

    This was the birthplace of the CCP propaganda machine: Xinhua News Agency and the Liberation Daily started life here when the place was known as …

  • Zaoyuan Revolution Headquarters Site

    Zaoyuan Revolution Headquarters Site

    3.52 MILES

    The communist leadership took refuge here between 1943 and 1947, on land allocated by a wealthy merchant. The leafy grounds are perhaps the most…

