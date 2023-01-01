This two-monastery complex is the place to head if you’re interested in Tibetan art. The Upper (Yango) Monastery (吾屯上寺, Wútún Shàngsì) is closest to Tongren, while the Lower (Mango) Monastery (吾屯下寺, Wútún Xiàsì) is larger and may offer the chance to see monks painting. The monks will show you around and you can usually ask to see a showroom or workshop. The resident artists are no amateurs – commissions for their thangka (scroll paintings) come in all the way from Lhasa.

Artwork is usually of an exceptionally high quality, but expect to pay hundreds of rénmínbì for the smallest painting, thousands for a poster-sized one and tens or even hundreds of thousands for the largest pieces. There are a handful of showrooms outside the Lower Monastery where you can browse and buy.

The Lower Monastery is easily recognisable by eight large chörten (Tibetan stupas) out front and a new triple Buddha statue. While there, check out the 100-year-old Jampa Lhakhang (Jampa Temple) and the newer chapels dedicated to Chenresig and Tsongkhapa.

The Upper Monastery includes a massive modern chörten as well as the old dukhang (assembly hall) and a chapel dedicated to Maitreya (Shampa in Amdo dialect). The interior murals painted by local artists are superb.

Bus 1 runs here; a taxi will cost around ¥15.