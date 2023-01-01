Across the Gu-chu river valley from Wútún Sì is the mysterious 400-year-old Gomar Gompa, a charming monastery that resembles a medieval walled village. There are around 30 monks living in whitewashed mud-walled courtyards with a few temples you can visit. The huge chörten (Tibetan stupa) outside the monastery entrance was built in the 1980s and is the biggest in Amdo. You can climb it, but remember to always walk clockwise.

To get here, turn left down a side road as you pass the westernmost of the eight chörten outside Wútún Sì’s Lower Monastery. Follow the road 1km across the river and turn right at the end on a main road. Then head up the track towards the giant chörten. Further up the valley is Gasar Gompa, marked by its own distinctive eight chörten. Note that women may not be allowed into the Gomar Gompa or Gasar Gompa.