Friendship Pass Scenic Area

The Chinese side of the Sino-Vietnamese border is a quite attractive park sprinkled with old buildings, including a yellow French colonial number erected by the Qing government, and the virile-looking Friendship Pass Tower, rebuilt in 1957 on the original 2000-year-old site with battlements and ramparts.
