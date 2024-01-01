Friendship Pass Scenic Area

Guangxi

The Chinese side of the Sino-Vietnamese border is a quite attractive park sprinkled with old buildings, including a yellow French colonial number erected by the Qing government, and the virile-looking Friendship Pass Tower, rebuilt in 1957 on the original 2000-year-old site with battlements and ramparts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Huashan Cliff Murals

    Huashan Cliff Murals

    27.4 MILES

    Close to the Vietnam border, the enigmatic Hua Mountain Cliff Murals, 2000-year-old rock paintings of people and animals on sheer cliff faces, are one of…

  • Nhi Thanh Cave

    Nhi Thanh Cave

    9.51 MILES

    Paths follow the the Ngoc Tuyen River through this beautiful cave for about 1km. The entrance has a series of poems carved in Chinese characters by the…

  • Tam Thanh Cave

    Tam Thanh Cave

    9.15 MILES

    Tam Thanh Cave is vast and seductive, with a water pool inside and natural ‘window’ offering a sweeping view of the surrounding rice fields.

