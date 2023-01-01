The centrepiece of this geopark is its Danxia landform, with its dramatic red rocks and steep cliffs. This is not the most impressive Danxia in China but it's attractive enough. Studded into cliff-faces are shrines and temples, reachable via vertiginous steps, while pagodas perch on peaks and hiking paths snake between the various rocky formations. The light is best in the late afternoon.

For an extra ¥45, you can walk over a gorge on a glass suspension bridge. Huǒ Shí Zhài is best explored in combination with Xūmí Shān, 30km away. Hiring a car from Guyuan to visit both places will cost between ¥350 and ¥400. Alternatively, a cab can take you on the half-hour journey from Xūmí Shān to Huǒ Shí Zhài for about ¥80.