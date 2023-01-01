Guyuan Museum

The collection of relics at this excellent museum features Neolithic pottery, lacquer coffin paintings from the Northern Wei dynasty, Tangut ceramics and Silk Road artefacts from Roman coins and Persian ewers to Buddhist statues, most of which were excavated in villages or found in tombs in and around the region. As an early stop on the northern bypass of the eastern Silk Roads, Guyuan was a site of vigorous cultural exchange between civilisations, nomadic and otherwise.

Introductions to the main exhibitions are bilingual; most exhibits have English titles and some have English descriptions as well. The museum is not far from the junction between Zhengfu West Rd (政府西路) and Xiguan St (西关街).