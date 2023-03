Largely demolished during the tenure of Mao Zedong, Guyuan's city wall has mostly vanished, but you can explore its earthen remnants between the two gates of Hépíng Mén (和平门) and Jìngshuò Mén (靖朔门). Though in the past it has been possible to climb atop the earthen city wall and walk for around 300m to 400m from Jìngshuò Mén to Hépíng Mén, construction in the area recently prohibited this. Check the situation when you arrive.