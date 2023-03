You don't have to join a tour to visit this noodle factory, which employs more than 500 people in the collective. Enter at the east end and go upstairs to reach the windows onto the factory floor, where you'll see the noodles being shaped, cooked and packaged, ready for export to Germany, Australia, Canada and the UK.

The factory outlet by the exit has its wider product range on display (made in a second factory in Nanjiecun), including the 'Pocky' sticks that it supplies to Tesco.