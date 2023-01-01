One of Shenyang's highlights is this extensive tomb complex, the burial place of Huang Taiji (1592–1643), founder of the Qing dynasty. The tomb’s animal statues lead up to the central mound known as the Luminous Tomb (Zhāo Líng). In many ways a better-preserved complex than Shenyang's Imperial Palace, the tomb site is worth a few hours examining the dozens of buildings with their traditional architecture and ornamentation.

The Tomb of Huang Taiji sits a few kilometres north of town inside expansive Beiling Park.

Long’en Hall is a particularly fine structure, and as you circumambulate the base observe the richness of traditional symbols (peonies, vases, lucky clouds) carved in relief.