18 September History Museum

Shenyang

There’s an obvious propagandic purpose to this museum, but the hundreds of photographs, sculptures, paintings and dioramas re-create a picture of China under Japanese rule. English captions are limited. Bus 325 from the North Train Station stops across the street. The museum is about 2km northeast from the town centre.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shenyang Imperial Palace

    Shenyang Imperial Palace

    2.14 MILES

    This impressive palace complex resembles a small-scale Forbidden City. Constructed between 1625 and 1636 by Manchu emperor Nurhachi (1559–1626) and his…

  • Tomb of Huang Taiji

    Tomb of Huang Taiji

    2.35 MILES

    One of Shenyang's highlights is this extensive tomb complex, the burial place of Huang Taiji (1592–1643), founder of the Qing dynasty. The tomb’s animal…

  • Beiling Park

    Beiling Park

    2.32 MILES

    With its pine trees and large lake, this park is an excellent place to escape Shenyang’s hubbub. Locals come here to promenade, sing or just kick back…

  • Liaoning Provincial Museum

    Liaoning Provincial Museum

    2.15 MILES

    Three floors of exhibits highlight the region’s art and history, from prehistoric times through the late Qing dynasty. English explanations accompany most…

View more attractions

