This museum includes everyday artefacts used by the Great Helmsman, clothing he wore and photos from his life; it benefits from good English captions.
Relic Hall of Mao Zedong
Hunan
Former Residence of Mao Zedong
0.74 MILES
Surrounded by lotus ponds and rice paddies, this modest mud-brick house is like millions of other country homes except that Mao was born here in 1893. By…
1.75 MILES
Mao secluded himself here for 11 days in June 1966, 3km outside of Shaoshan village, to contemplate the start of the Cultural Revolution. His retreat was…
2.17 MILES
This cone-shaped mountain is visible from the village. On the lower slopes is the forest of stelae: stone tablets engraved with Mao’s poems. You can hike…
0.77 MILES
Mao began his education in this simple country school, next door to his childhood home.
0.52 MILES
This museum celebrates Mao's life through paintings and old photos, assisted with decent English captions. However, it was closed on our last visit.
0.52 MILES
0.74 MILES
0.77 MILES
1.75 MILES
2.17 MILES
