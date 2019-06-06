Former Residence of Mao Zedong

Surrounded by lotus ponds and rice paddies, this modest mud-brick house is like millions of other country homes except that Mao was born here in 1893. By most accounts, his childhood was relatively normal, and he returned briefly in 1921 as a young revolutionary and firebrand. On view are some original furnishings, photos of Mao’s parents and a small barn. No photography or backpacks are allowed inside (lockers are provided). A passport is required to get the free ticket.