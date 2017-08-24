Welcome to Sānyà
While the full 40km or so of coastline dedicated to tourism is usually referred to as Sānyà, the region is actually made up of three distinct zones. Sānyà Bay is home to the bustling city centre and a long stretch of beach and hotels aimed at locals and mainland holidaymakers. Busy, cheerfully tacky Dàdōnghǎi Bay, about 3km southeast, beyond the Lùhuítóu Peninsula, is where most Western travellers stay. A further 15km east, at exclusive Yàlóng Bay, the beach is first-rate, as is the line of plush international resorts.
Self-Guided Private Day Tour: Ticket For Binlang Ethnic Village With Chauffeur Service
Enjoy private chauffeur service from your hotel to Binlang Ethnic Village and save your precious time from queuing in line at the ticketing office! Your driver will pick you up at the lobby of your downtown Sanya hotel according to your requested time and bring you to site to collect your tickets without queuing in the general admission line. Your driver will be waiting for you at an appointed time and place to take you back to your hotel where this service ends.Binlang Ethnic Village (Binglanggu) is located in the center of Hainan Island, a 40 minutes drive from Sanya. This major attraction consists of 3 parts: Li Village, Miao Village, and Tropical Rain forest. Binglang means Betel Nut, a tropical plant, Gu means Valley. Binglanggu is a combination of local village and artificial development. You will get to know Miao and Li ethnic cultures from shows, foods, houses, exhibitions, and handicrafts here. There is a magnificent show of the local ethnic groups, Li and Miao life, that most dancers are local villagers. Some are as old as over 70 years old. Binlang Ethnic Village business hours are from 9am to 5pm.
One Day Private Tour of NanShan Temple Including Vegetarian Buffet Lunch
NanShan Temple, located in the colorful Nanshan Cultural Excursion Zone, is one of the largest cultural tourist attractions of its kind in China and only 25 miles (40 kilometers）west of Sanya City along the West Hainan Expressway. It is, in fact, three separate theme parks rolled into one. Nanshan Buddhism Culture Park and Nanhai Guanyin Buddha is a window to traditional Buddhism culture of China; the Felicity and Longevity Culture Park shines its lights with an atmosphere of peace and harmony; Nanhai Cultural Customs Park highlights diverse social customs of China. Key features of the zone include a triple-sided Buddha statue, a Buddhist temples, superior landscape, and ocean views. The new highlight here is the Nanhai Guanyin Buddha on the sea statue which stands 354 feet (108 meters) tall.Itinerary Pick up from your hotel at 8:30am 1 hour to 2 hours drive (depends on where you stay) Arrival in Nanshan Visit different temples for 1 hour to 2 hours Visit the beach for 30 minutes Lunch and rest for 1 hour Visit Guanyin statue for 1 hour to 2 hours Conclude the tour and return to your Sanya hotel
Yalong Bay Tropical Forest Ticket with Chauffeur Service
Enjoy private car service from your hotel to Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park and save your precious time from queuing in line at the ticketing office! Your driver will pick you up at the lobby of your downtown Sanya hotel according to your requested time and bring you to site to collect your tickets without queuing in the general admission line. Your driver will be wait for you at an appointed time and place to take you back to your hotel where this service ends. Set in the hillsides looking over the Yalong Bay Resort District which covers an area of 15 square kilometres, Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park is the first national park in Hainan. The park is densely forested with tropical and sub-tropical vegetation. Footpaths and raised walkways wind through the trees, with lookout spots dotted along the way giving spectacular views of Yalong Bay, Haitang Bay, and the surrounding valleys. Attached to the park is a luxury hotel, Earthly Paradise Bird’s Nest Resort, so there are a number of dining options from Thai, Chinese to Western restaurants available (reservations essential). A "Healthy Buffet" is included in the ticket price. There is also a range of activities available including rock climbing, team building, a sightseeing bus tour, and a shopping street for purchasing souvenirs. Business hours are from 7:30am to 5:30pm.
Half Day Tour to Li and Miao Minority Culture Park
In the morning at 09:00, our guide and the driver will meet you in your hotel lobby (Hotel pickup time can be flexible upon your requirement). Then the guide and driver will transfer you directly to Binglanggu Li & Miao Minority Culture Park. With thick forest on two sides and betel-nut in valley bottom, the park is a combination of local village and artificial development. You will get to know about the Miao & Li ethnic culture from the shows, food, dwelling houses, exhibitions and handicrafts. There is a magnificent show of the local Li & Miao life. The versatile local villagers will treat you with their unique folk music and dance. Among the the dancers you will find both young girls and boys and even old grandmas over 70 years old.The tour will end around 2pm. After the tour end, our driver and guide will escort you back to your hotel.
One Day Private Tour of Monkey Island and Nantian Hot Spring
In the morning at 09:00 , our guide and the driver will meet you in your hotel lobby (Hotel pickup time can be flexible upon your requirement). Then transfer you directly to Monkey Island. The paradise of macaque in Sanya. The numerous caves on the Island are habitat of nearly 2000 monkeys in 28 groups. You will take the cable car to the Monkey Island to see and pay with these lovely creatures. You will enjoy some shows performed by the monkeys. After visiting the Monkey Island, you will take a local seafood lunch on the floating boat, the seafood here is very fresh and delicious. After lunch, you will go to the Nantian Hot Spring to relax yourself. There are more than 20 different kinds of spot for you to choose, like fish spot, tea spot, milk spot, constant temperature spot,high temperature spot,etc. After the tour end, our driver and guide will escort you back to your hotel.
Half Day Private Tour of Nanshan Buddhism Culture Park
In the morning at 09:00, our guide and the driver will meet you in your hotel lobby (Hotel pickup time can be flexible upon your requirement. And pickup before 13:00 is recommended). Then transfer you directly to Nanshan Buddhism Park. Nanshan Buddhism Culture Park & Nanhai Guanyin Buddha is a window on China's traditional Buddhism culture; the Felicity and Longevity Culture Park shines its light on an atmosphere of peace and harmony; and the Nanhai Cultural Customs Park highlights China's diverse social customs. Key features of the zone include the three-sided statue of Buddha, Buddhist temples, superior landscaping and sea views. The new highlight is the Nanhai Guanyin Buddha on the sea (108 meters in height).The tour will end around 3pm. After the tour end, our driver and guide will escort you back to your hotel.