Yalong Bay Tropical Forest Ticket with Chauffeur Service

Enjoy private car service from your hotel to Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park and save your precious time from queuing in line at the ticketing office! Your driver will pick you up at the lobby of your downtown Sanya hotel according to your requested time and bring you to site to collect your tickets without queuing in the general admission line. Your driver will be wait for you at an appointed time and place to take you back to your hotel where this service ends. Set in the hillsides looking over the Yalong Bay Resort District which covers an area of 15 square kilometres, Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park is the first national park in Hainan. The park is densely forested with tropical and sub-tropical vegetation. Footpaths and raised walkways wind through the trees, with lookout spots dotted along the way giving spectacular views of Yalong Bay, Haitang Bay, and the surrounding valleys. Attached to the park is a luxury hotel, Earthly Paradise Bird’s Nest Resort, so there are a number of dining options from Thai, Chinese to Western restaurants available (reservations essential). A "Healthy Buffet" is included in the ticket price. There is also a range of activities available including rock climbing, team building, a sightseeing bus tour, and a shopping street for purchasing souvenirs. Business hours are from 7:30am to 5:30pm.