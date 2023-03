About 15 minutes by taxi west from Kaiping in Tangkou town (塘口镇, Tángkǒu zhèn), Li Garden has a fortified mansion built in 1936 by a wealthy Chinese American. The delightful interiors feature Italianate motifs and gardens have artificial canals, footbridges and dappled pathways.

Diāolóu here include the oldest of the historic towers, Yínglóng Lóu (迎龙楼), found in Sanmenli village (三门里, Sānménlǐ), and the fortified villas of Majianglong (马降龙, Mǎjiànglóng) village.