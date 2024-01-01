Not a typical ancestral hall, this compound built in 1906 retains an exquisite southern Chinese architectural style, but with Western elements eccentrically blended. The complex is hidden inside a school 1.5km south of Kaiping bus station. Bus 2 from either Kaiping or Yici bus stations takes you to Fēngcǎi Zhōngxué (风采中学).
Fēngcǎi Hall
Guangdong
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.98 MILES
Zili, 11km west of Kaiping, has the largest collection of diāolóu historic watchtowers in the area, though only a few of the 15 are open to the public…
6.66 MILES
The charming old town of Chikan, 10km southwest of Kaiping, has streets of shophouses with arcades on the ground floor flanking the Tanjiang River (潭江)…
7.76 MILES
About 15 minutes by taxi west from Kaiping in Tangkou town (塘口镇, Tángkǒu zhèn), Li Garden has a fortified mansion built in 1936 by a wealthy Chinese…
12.43 MILES
The highlights in this village, 20km southwest of Kaiping, are the privately run Ruìshí Lóu and Shēngfēng Lóu (升峰楼). The former (c 1923) is Kaiping’s…
12.43 MILES
One of the most marvellous of the towers around Kaiping is located behind Jǐnjiānglǐ Historic Village, 20km south of Kaiping. Built in 1923, the privately…
12.42 MILES
In Nanxing village, Nánxìng Xié Lóu was built in 1903 and tilts severely to one side, with its central axis over 2m off-centre.
