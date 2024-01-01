Fēngcǎi Hall

Guangdong

Not a typical ancestral hall, this compound built in 1906 retains an exquisite southern Chinese architectural style, but with Western elements eccentrically blended. The complex is hidden inside a school 1.5km south of Kaiping bus station. Bus 2 from either Kaiping or Yici bus stations takes you to Fēngcǎi Zhōngxué (风采中学).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Diaolou, fortified multi-storey tower built mainly for protection against bandits - Kaiping County.

    Zili

    6.98 MILES

    Zili, 11km west of Kaiping, has the largest collection of diāolóu historic watchtowers in the area, though only a few of the 15 are open to the public…

  • Chikan

    Chikan

    6.66 MILES

    The charming old town of Chikan, 10km southwest of Kaiping, has streets of shophouses with arcades on the ground floor flanking the Tanjiang River (潭江)…

  • Li Garden

    Li Garden

    7.76 MILES

    About 15 minutes by taxi west from Kaiping in Tangkou town (塘口镇, Tángkǒu zhèn), Li Garden has a fortified mansion built in 1936 by a wealthy Chinese…

  • Jinjiangi Historic Village

    Jinjiangi Historic Village

    12.43 MILES

    The highlights in this village, 20km southwest of Kaiping, are the privately run Ruìshí Lóu and Shēngfēng Lóu (升峰楼). The former (c 1923) is Kaiping’s…

  • Ruìshí Lóu

    Ruìshí Lóu

    12.43 MILES

    One of the most marvellous of the towers around Kaiping is located behind Jǐnjiānglǐ Historic Village, 20km south of Kaiping. Built in 1923, the privately…

  • Nánxìng Xié Lóu

    Nánxìng Xié Lóu

    12.42 MILES

    In Nanxing village, Nánxìng Xié Lóu was built in 1903 and tilts severely to one side, with its central axis over 2m off-centre.

View more attractions

