The highlights in this village, 20km southwest of Kaiping, are the privately run Ruìshí Lóu and Shēngfēng Lóu (升峰楼). The former (c 1923) is Kaiping’s tallest diāolóu and comprises nine storeys, topped off with a Byzantine-style roof and a Roman dome. The latter is one of very few diāolóu that had a European architect.