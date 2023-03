Its name meaning 'Jade Spring Temple' and ascending in layers up the hillside above Qinzhou, this Taoist temple has been a place of worship since the Tang dynasty. Most of the buildings have been restored in recent decades, as is usual, but the temple remains a pleasant, green and rambling shrine with a number of ancient cypress trees.

To reach it, walk north along Dazhong Zhonglu from Zhongxin Guangchang, then west (left) on Chengji Dadao Xilu.