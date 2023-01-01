The lovely Confucian Temple is testament to the grandeur of old Qinzhou. Today the temple is open to all, a gorgeous haven of peace and tranquillity, exuding a sense of introspective calm. A statue of Confucius greets you as you enter, while behind rise up ancient cypresses, newly planted maples and a lovely, verdant space extends before the main hall, where Confucius is revered. Note the red ribbons everywhere, entreating Confucius to bestow exam success upon local hard-working pupils and scholars.