Welcome to Xiàmén
Many use Xiàmén as a stepping-off point for the much smaller island of Gǔlàng Yǔ, perhaps the highlight of the entire province. Strewn with crumbling embassies, lush gardens and beaches, and hip boutique cafes and hotels, this island feels like a kind of Chinese Mediterranean, in all its wonderful oddity.
Mount Wuyi 3-Day Retreat by Bullet Train from Xiamen
Day 1 Arrange your time heading for Xiamen North Railway Station according to the bullet train schedule. Collect your bullet train with your passport at Booking Office. It takes about 3 hours to get Wuyishan North Railway Station. Upon arrival at Wuyishan YeoHwa Resort, check-in with your confirmation voucher and passport. Enjoy your free time in the rest of the day. Recommended activities include rafting on the Nine Bend Stream to appreciate its serene beauty of the gorges on the bank, meandering on the ancient street with Song Dynasty structure style adjacent to Wuyi Palace. Wuyishan YeoHwa Resort: the best available hotel within Wuyishan National Park. It wins popularity for its vantage location and thoughtful service approved by several celebrities.Day 2 Today you will have the place to yourself within the Wuyi Mountain Scenic Area with our booked admission ticket. The following recommended sites are well worth your time to visit. Water Curtain CaveAs the largest water cavern in Wuyi Mountains, it features the juxtaposition of huge rocks in various shapes and sizes and perpetual creeks and waterfalls, ornamented with pines, canopies of bamboo and flowers. One-Line-Sky Scenic Area (Thread of Sky/Yixiantian)In the southernmost area of the Wuyi Mountains lies an imposing valley stretching from east to west. This site has earned its fame by the narrow linear view from the bottom of the valley. Unvarnished beauty with Heavenly Tour PeakStanding at 700 meters above sea level, the peak is accessed via stone steps winding all the way with the narrowest part measuring only 30 cm. The western and eastern portions of the peak displays sharp contrast, the former presenting volcanic or plutonic rocks while the latter is of distinctive Danxia landform with red sandstone.Day 3 Today you will head back to Xiamen by bullet train. The transfer to the railway station is arranged by the hotel.
Combo: Overnight in Hakka Tulou plus 2-way transfers from Xiamen
Pickup Meet your driver in the lobby of your hotel in Xiamen. Your driver will find you by eye contact, you will also be informed an urgent contact number in your voucher. An English speaking local tour operator is your backup support. Coach transfer to Xiamen Fanghu Long Distance Bus Station to take a bus to YongDing county. E-ticket will be reserved 2 days in prior. Your driver will redeem a paper bus ticket for you. There are 3 buses departing to Hukeng village at 6:40am, 11:20am and 11:30am. Please let us know which time you prefer when making your reservation. Bus Transfer from Xiamen to Hukeng The bus will take you to Hong Keng village, Hukeng township in Yongding County. It take 3.5 hours on the road. Please get off at “Earth Building Cultural Village”, one stop before the terminal station “Hu Keng”. Once arrive, you will be picked up from the bus terminal. A hotel staff holding your name sign will take you to the hotel for tonight. Your hotel is in 15 minute walking distance. The returned bus ticket can only be bought from Hukeng Bus Station. Please ask the hotel staff to give you the ticket as soon as you meet him/her. The ticket cost is included in our package. There are regular buses departing from the village bus station for Xiamen, Longyan and Yong Ding. Earth Building Cultural Village to Xiamen: 7:50am, 12:50pm, 2:50pm (only 3 buses a day) Earth Building Cultural Village to Longyan: 6:20am-4:30pm (12 buses a day) Earth Building Cultural Village to Yong Ding: 6:30am-4:00pm (8 buses a day) You will stay in a family hostel in Fuyulou Cluster for tonight. After check-in to the family style Inn, you are free to explore all Tulou buildings by yourself. The most famous one is Zhenchenglou Tulou Cluster. You can also visit Hakka families within the villages to learn more about their culture. Fuyulou Cluster It is located in a traditional 130 years old Hakka architecture of Fuyulou Cluster, originally 160 rooms. The villager renovated 20 rooms with simple facilities of bed and breakfast. The rooms are clean and tidy. The cluster is quite near the famous Zhenchenglou Cluster. After the crowd of tourists leaves, you will find out the life in cluster keep the same way as hundreds of years ago. Zhenchenglou Cluster Located in Hong Keng village, Hukeng township of Yongding County. It was built in 1912 by the descendents of a rich tobacco merchant. Zhenchenglou is a double ring tulou, its outer ring is four storeys high, total 184 rooms, and the inner ring is two stories with 32 rooms. The outer ring was partitioned into four segments according to Bagua concept of Chinese Fengshui.
Private Day Tour: Gulangyu Island And Jimei Study Village From Xiamen
Meet local expert guide from your Xiamen downtown hotel at 8:30am, and aboard comfortable private vehicle to start the Xiamen sihgtseeing. Head to the ferry terminal and take a ferry to visit the beautiful Gulangyu Island famed for delicate natural beauty, ancient relics and varied architecture. Take a peaceful walk and appreciate various old buildings on the island, visit the beautiful seaside Shuzhuang Garden, it was exquisitely designed to embody three important characteristics in gardening---hiding elements, borrowing from one's surroundings, and combining movements. Later ferry back to Xiamen Island and enjoy a delicious lunch at local restaurant, move on to visit the famous Jimei Study Village founded by Mr. Tan Kah Kee in 1913, a renowned educator and leader of overseas Chinese. Here you will visit the former residence of Tan Kah Kee, Tan Kah Kee Garden and the Turtle Garden, appreciate the beautiful scenery, learn the life story of Mr. Tan Kah Kee, and hear about Mr. Tan’s great contributions to the educational undertakings. Afterwards, your tour guide will transfer you back to the hotel to conclude the Xiamen trip.
Xiamen Private Day Tour of Gulangyu Island, Shuzhuang Garden, Hulishan Battery, and Nanputuo Temple
Your private guide and driver will meet you in the lobby of your Xiamen hotel at 8:30am and then you will be driven by private car to the ferry terminal where you will start your visit to Gulangyu Island. Xiamen is an island connected to the mainland by Gaoji Causeway and Xiamen Bridge. Being located on the south eastern coast of China, Xiamen has mild weather all year round, making it an attractive and popular holiday retreat. And because of its large natural harbour, now closed off from the sea by land reclamation, the city became an important trading port since Song Dynasty. Your first visit today is to the small and picturesque island of Gulangyu just off of the southwest coast of the main island. Access to Gulangyu is by a short ferry ride, and when you reach the island, you will find that only electric powered vehicles are allowed so it is a peaceful retreat from the noise and fumes of petroleum powered vehicles. You will be able to take a leisurely stroll around the island and enjoy the natural beauty as well as the colonial European architecture of the churches and other buildings. Because this is a popular holiday spot, there are also many small cafes and boutiques for you to enjoy. You will also visit Shuzhuang Garden, originally a private villa built in 1931, that were opened to public since 1955. After returning to the main island, you will enjoy lunch before driving south to Hulishan Battery Scenic Park. Hulishan Battery was constructed in 1894 and originally had two large cannons guarding the eastern and southern approaches. Today, only one of them survived, and it is the largest and oldest 19th century breech loader remaining. The cannon is 43 feet (13 meters) long and has a range of over 4,921 feet (1.5 kilometers). As well as the cannons, there is the Rongguang Museum that contains an array of ancient weaponry and also several fortified buildings such as the barracks and magazine that are all surrounded by a granite wall. Next, on your way back toward the city center, you will stop at Nanputuo Temple, sitting at the foot of Wulaofeng Mountain. The original temple was built during Tang Dynasty but later destroyed during Ming Dynasty and then rebuilt during Qing Dynasty. The whole temple complex, with four main buildings and many smaller rooms, covers an area of 3 hectare (30,000 square meters). All around on the mountain side, there are many small structures containing hundreds of Buddhist statuettes. If you are energetic enough to walk to the top of the mountain, you will be rewarded with a beautiful view of Xiamen and the surrounding counties. At the end of your visit to the Nanputuo Temple, you will be transferred back to your downtown Xiamen hotel where this private tour ends.
Xiamen Private Half Day Tour of Gulangyu Island and Shuzhuang Garden
Xiamen Private Half Day Tour of Gulangyu Island and Shuzhuang Garden

Your private guide and driver will meet you at Xiamen cruise port at 9am or 1pm and then you will be guided to the ferry terminal where you will start your visit to Gulangyu Island.
Xiamen Private Day Tour of Gulangyu Island , Hulishan Battery or Nanputuo Temple without meals
Xiamen Private Day Tour of Gulangyu Island , Hulishan Battery or Nanputuo Temple without meals

Your private guide and driver will meet you in the lobby of your Xiamen hotel or Xiamen International Cruise Port and then you will head to the ferry terminal where you will start your visit to Gulangyu Island.