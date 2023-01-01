Sānfāng Qīxiàng

This ‘downtown’ series of ancient residential buildings is known as ‘Three Lanes and Seven Alleys'. Thousands of visitors wander the white-walled streets daily, passing the traditional architecture and the hectic shopping strip on Nanhou Jie, then resting at a cafe on the canal. Constructed in the late Jin dynasty around the 12th century, the residences prospered 400 years later during Ming and then Qing rule. For some peace, duck down quieter side streets, especially by night when red lanterns are illuminated.

To get here, take the first laneway you can find from metro Dongjie Kou, exit C. A taxi here from the southern long-distance bus station costs around ¥25.