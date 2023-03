This rocky hill park in the centre of Fuzhou rises above a snow-white statue of Mao Zedong (毛主席像, Máo Zhǔxí Xiàng) playing ‘traffic cop'. Check out the seven-storey White Pagoda (白塔, Bái Tǎ), built in AD 904. At the foot of Jade Hill are the wretched remains of Fuzhou’s Ming dynasty city wall (明代古城墙遗迹, Míngdài Gǔchéngqiáng Yíjì); originally boasting seven gates, the wall was pulled down for road widening.

There are a couple of upscale vegetarian restaurants dotted along the entrance road.