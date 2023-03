This reserve was established to protect the Alsophila ferns that grow in abundance here. Today, the prehistoric plants still dwarf visitors. It's also the site of a bamboo forest, known as the Bamboo Sea.

From the bus drop-off point, you'll need to negotiate with locals to take you the remaining 4km to the park entrance. Make sure they wait to take you back. This section of the journey may be difficult out of peak season: considering hiring a car and driver in Chishui.