The highlight of this park is the distinct, ochre sandstone rock face that resembles honeycomb. The formation is part of the extensive dānxiá (red-coloured sandstones and conglomerates of largely Cretaceous age) landscapes that make up this area.

Hongshi Yegu is 16km south of Chishui and can be reached by minibus from Chishiu (¥6, 40 minutes, from around 7.20am to 4.10pm).