Chishui Great Waterfall

The under-visited understudy to the famous Huangguoshu Falls in the south is a 76m-high beauty pummelling into the pools below. Even standing 100m away, you will get drenched if the wind is right.

To get to the falls, you'll first need to take a minibus from Chishui (¥12, 1½ hours, from 6.50am to around 4.30pm) to the falls ticket office. From there, you can ride to the falls on a shuttle bus (one way/return ¥10/20) – it's a 10-minute walk from the drop-off point down steep steps to the falls. Alternatively, you can walk along the opposite side of the river along a shaded path. You'll need three to four hours to do the whole thing on foot.