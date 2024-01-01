Set back off the road, behind a pond, Huacheng Si was originally founded in the Tang dynasty (though the current structure is not that old). It has ornately carved lions guarding the main steps (one male and one female as Chinese lions traditionally are), colourful eaves and beams, and three huge golden representations depicting the past, present and future Buddhas.
0.45 MILES
The Tang-dynasty Buddhists who determined Jiuhua Shan to be the earthly abode of the Bodhisattva Dizang (Ksitigarbha), Lord of the Underworld, chose well…
14.39 MILES
Stuffed with old stone bridges and creaking, white-washed ancient buildings, the charming, very pretty and large village of Zhaji dates originally back to…
0.43 MILES
A 30-minute hike up the ridge behind Zhiyuan Temple leads you to Baisui Gong, an active temple built into the cliff in 1630 to consecrate the Buddhist…
0.43 MILES
Atop the ridge overlooking Jiuhua village stands this arresting seven-storey pagoda fashioned entirely from bronze. Reach it by following the signs for…
0.21 MILES
Just past the village’s main entrance on your left, worshippers hold sticks of incense to their foreheads and face the four directions at this enticingly…
