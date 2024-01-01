Huacheng Si

Anhui

Set back off the road, behind a pond, Huacheng Si was originally founded in the Tang dynasty (though the current structure is not that old). It has ornately carved lions guarding the main steps (one male and one female as Chinese lions traditionally are), colourful eaves and beams, and three huge golden representations depicting the past, present and future Buddhas.

