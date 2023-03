A 30-minute hike up the ridge behind Zhiyuan Temple leads you to Baisui Gong, an active temple built into the cliff in 1630 to consecrate the Buddhist monk Wu Xia, whose shrunken, embalmed body is coated in gold and sits shrivelled within an ornate glass cabinet in front of a row of pink lotus candles. A cable car also makes the journey, departing from just off Furong Lu.

A trail runs along the ridge from Baisui Gong to Huixiang Pavilion, from where you can pick up the trail to the summit.