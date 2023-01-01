Mausoleo Gabriela Mistral

The gravesite of Gabriela Mistral lies on a hillside just south of Montegrande's main plaza. A winding path to the top is lined with quotes and biographical details about the famous poet, providing a fine tribute to her extraordinary life. Although the signage is in Spanish, photographs help illustrate her life, with images of Mistral alongside her longtime friend (and presumed lover) Doris Dana on various travels in Mexico and at their US home in Roslyn Harbor.

The quote on her grave reads, 'Lo que el alma hace por el cuerpo es lo que el artista hace por su pueblo' ('What the soul does for the body is what the artist does for her people').