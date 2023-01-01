Planta Pisco Capel

Capel distills pisco at this facility and has its only bottling plant here. Located about 2km (a 20-minute walk) southeast of town, this large pisco maker offers 45-minute tours of the facilities, which includes an on-site museum and a few skimpy samples (CH$15,000 gets you the premium tour, with snacks and tastings of six top-shelf piscos). To get here, head southeast of town and across the bridge, then turn left.

There's also a mixology tour, where the distillery visit is followed by a lesson in making the perfect cocktail (CH$8000). Call ahead for English-language tours.