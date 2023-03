You won't get far in the Elqui Valley without someone offering you a Guayacan, and if you're even vaguely interested in beer, you should accept. This little craft brewery's reputation is growing fast, and brief tours of the facilities are accompanied by a generous sampling of its products.

The brewery is in the small village of Diaguitas, about 7km east of downtown Vicuña, and there's an inviting beer garden serving up tasty pizzas and burgers (mains CH$5000 to CH$7000) from Wednesday to Sunday.