An artisanal pisquera established in 1868, 3km south of Pisco Elqui, Fundo Los Nichos still produces pisco the old-fashioned way. Its four guided tours (in Spanish only, at 11:30am, 1pm, 4pm and 5pm daily in summer) include a visit to the facilities and a tasting of two piscos. Or just stop by between 11am and 6pm for a free tasting; bottles start at CH$5000.