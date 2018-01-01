3-hour Experience of Stand Up Paddle and tapas in Lanzarote

School3S Sup Surf & Soul offers you a fantastic experience of 3 hours to get you started in Stand Up Paddle and at the same time to taste the best gastronomy, trying special Canarian tapas in a typical restaurant in Arrecife. In Arrecife, you will have the pleasure of admiring from the sea, the Gran Hotel, the Club Náutico de Arrecife, San Gabriel Castle and you will pass under the emblematic bridge of Las Bolas, symbol of the city of Arrecife. You will return to land to have some tapas with a drink, in a typical restaurant of the Charco de San Ginés, where you will enjoy the superb gastronomy offered by the island of Lanzarote. After you have rested and finished with the tasting, you will return to the water to practice heading towards Playa del Reducto. Depending on the tide and whether or not there is wind, the starting point may vary between Playa del Reducto or Charco de San Ginés. You can take this course from Monday to Saturday at 09:00. The minimum age for this activity is 8 years and participants must be able to swim. The schedules of this activity may change depending on the sea and wind conditions. The customer will be informed of the exact pick-up time once the reservation has been made. Get started in into the world of Stand Up Paddle. A certified instructor will help and supervise you at all times. You will taste Canarian tapas in a typical restaurant of the capital of Lanzarote, Arrecife.