Fuerteventura Dunes and Corralejo with Lunch from Lanzarote
Board an air-conditioned bus at your hotel in Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise, or Puerto del Carmen (IMPORTANT: Pick ups from Arrecife only available on Tuesdays and Saturdays), and travel to the portside at Playa Blanca in time for your 9:30am ferry departure.Step aboard your glass-bottomed boat and enjoy the crossing to Fuerteventura. During the trip, head to the lower deck to view the Atlantic sea life through underwater windows.After docking at the port Corralejo, meet your guide and hop inside an air-conditioned coach to transport you into the heart of town. Here, hop out and spend the morning discovering the shops, cafes, beaches, and restaurants at your own pace.Back aboard your coach, head for the Dunes National Park just south of Corralejo for some fun and photo ops on the sandy slopes. Break for lunch, including wine and water, at a restaurant near the beach, and spend the afternoon enjoying the sunshine and scenery of a vast stretch of white sands — one of Fuerteventura’s best.Return to port to catch the 5:15pm boat back to Playa Blanca and arrive at Lanzarote at about 6pm for your return transfe to your hotel, where your tour ends.Remember to bring a swim suit, sunscreen, hat, and a towel, and to wear comfortable walking shoes. Aside from lunch, additional food and drinks, plus gratuities, are at your own expense.
Papagayo Beaches Catamaran Cruise with Lunch, Hotel Transfers
Grab your sunscreen, hat, and towel, and meet the bus at your resort in Lanzarote (IMPORTANT: Pick ups from Arrecife only available on Tuesdays and Fridays) for the transfer to Puerto del Carmen, where you'll board the luxury catamaran for a half-day excursion to Papagayo Beach. Sip a welcome mojito and munch on a traditional Spanish tapa as the crew gives a short introduction to the vessel.Sail southwest for about an hour toward the southern tip of Lanzarote, home to the golden beaches and pristine landscapes of the Costa de Papagayo. After the catamaran drops anchor, enjoy about two hours of free time to soak up the sun, swim, snorkel, or kayak, all while sipping cocktail from an open bar. Dine on a paella lunch onboard before the catamaran sets sail again, arriving back at Puerto del Carmen at around 4:00pm. Please note: The minimum drinking age is 18 years old.
Lanzarote Ferry Ticket to Fuerteventura with Resort Transfers
Board a morning transfer bus at a main holiday resort in Lanzarote (IMPORTANT: Pick ups from Arrecife only available on Tuesdays and Saturdays), and travel to the southern port of Playa Blanca to catch the express Lineas Romero ferry to Fuerteventura. Settle aboard the first Lineas Romero ferry of the day for the neighboring island, and enjoy the approximately 45-minute crossing, with a stop to view the marine life through the ferry’s underwater windows.On arrival in the port of Corralejo, set off to enjoy Fuerteventura as you wish. The island has some of the best beaches in the world and a famous sand dunes national park just south of Corralejo.Plus, you can rent quad bikes (own expense), get active with lots of watersports (own expense), or explore Corralejo town with its many shops, bars, and restaurants.Catch the last return ferry of the day back to Lanzarote at 5:30pm and enjoy a bus transfer to your resort, bringing your experience to an end.Rather travel to Fuerteventura with a guide? If so, take a look at a Fuerteventura day trip from Lanzarote here on Viator.
Lanzarote Cruise with Watersports and Lunch
Pack your hat, sunscreen, and towel, and be ready between 11:00am and 12:00pm for pickup from your Lanzarote hotel (IMPORTANT: Pick ups from Arrecife only available on Tuesdays and Saturdays). After transfer to Playa Blanca, hop aboard a glass-bottom boat with a guide onboard, and set sail toward the pristine beaches of Papagayo on the southern coast of the island. After a short 30-minute journey, enjoy ample time to swim, relax on the boat and enjoy swimming, snorkeling, and/or kayak. For an extra thrill, upgrade to a banana boat ride across the turquoise waters (2euro supplement). Quench your appetite with a hot buffet lunch, including chicken drumsticks, chips and salsa, salad, and bread. Wash it all down with unlimited drinks from an open bar.Head back towards Playa Blanca in late afternoon, and expect to be back at your hotel or resort at around 4:30pm. This tour is wheelchair accessible (Only certain wheelchairs, please advise at time of booking if wheelchair assistance is required and what kind of wheelchair it is)
1-hour Stand Up Paddle Course in Puerto del Carmen
The Stand Up Paddle or paddle surfing consists of sailing standing up with the help of a paddle on a surfboard specially designed for this sport. The Stand Up Paddle has its origin in Hawaii and allows you to work balance, strength and body fitness. School3S Sup Surf & Soul brings you a great 1-hour course to get started in this sport, also known as paddle surfing or simply SUP. Given the ease of practicing this sport, it can be done by people without surfing experience, as well as surfers. In addition, it can be done with or without waves. You will only need to know how to swim and you will be ready to enjoy this wonderful experience. You can take the course from Monday to Saturday at 09:00. The minimum age of participants is 8 years. There is a pick-up service for this activity for those customers staying in Puerto del Carmen, Puerto Calero, Arrecife and Costa Teguise. The pick-up time will be specified once the reservation is made. Customers staying in other areas of Lanzarote should go directly to the meeting point. Please note that this activity is subjected to weather conditions. Get started in the world of Stand Up Paddle surfing. A certified instructor will help and supervise you at all times. Get to know this sport originated in Hawaii.
3-hour Experience of Stand Up Paddle and tapas in Lanzarote
School3S Sup Surf & Soul offers you a fantastic experience of 3 hours to get you started in Stand Up Paddle and at the same time to taste the best gastronomy, trying special Canarian tapas in a typical restaurant in Arrecife. In Arrecife, you will have the pleasure of admiring from the sea, the Gran Hotel, the Club Náutico de Arrecife, San Gabriel Castle and you will pass under the emblematic bridge of Las Bolas, symbol of the city of Arrecife. You will return to land to have some tapas with a drink, in a typical restaurant of the Charco de San Ginés, where you will enjoy the superb gastronomy offered by the island of Lanzarote. After you have rested and finished with the tasting, you will return to the water to practice heading towards Playa del Reducto. Depending on the tide and whether or not there is wind, the starting point may vary between Playa del Reducto or Charco de San Ginés. You can take this course from Monday to Saturday at 09:00. The minimum age for this activity is 8 years and participants must be able to swim. The schedules of this activity may change depending on the sea and wind conditions. The customer will be informed of the exact pick-up time once the reservation has been made. Get started in into the world of Stand Up Paddle. A certified instructor will help and supervise you at all times. You will taste Canarian tapas in a typical restaurant of the capital of Lanzarote, Arrecife.