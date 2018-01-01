Welcome to Santa Cruz de la Palma
The historic (and bureaucratic) capital of the island, Santa Cruz de la Palma is a compact city strung out along the shore and flanked by fertile green hills. The city centre is breathtakingly picturesque, while the newly overhauled beach and kilometre-long promenade have considerably boosted the city's summer-in-the-sun appeal.
