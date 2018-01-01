Welcome to Santa Cruz de la Palma

The historic (and bureaucratic) capital of the island, Santa Cruz de la Palma is a compact city strung out along the shore and flanked by fertile green hills. The city centre is breathtakingly picturesque, while the newly overhauled beach and kilometre-long promenade have considerably boosted the city's summer-in-the-sun appeal.

Top experiences in Santa Cruz de la Palma

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Santa Cruz de la Palma in detail

Santa Cruz de la Palma photo credits