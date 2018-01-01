Welcome to Morro Jable
Board your traditional Turkish gulet for an unforgettable day at sea. Drift along the beautiful coastline of Fuerteventura in style, enjoying the sea breeze and relaxing in the sun. Let your attentive crew pamper you while you sink into a comfy sun lounger with a drink in hand to work on your tan. Enjoy your sailboat, the Paradise, a traditional, luxuriously appointed Turkish gulet with wood-panelled staterooms. Board the boat at the picturesque Morro Jable harbor, then head to the southern peninsula of Punta de Jandia. Relax in your lounger while you sail by desolate cliffs, secluded coves, and tiny fishing settlements. The tour is limited to a small group, so you will feel like a VIP from the start.After arriving at your destination, your captain will drop anchor so you can swim in the clear turquoise waters. Admire the lonely lighthouse standing guard on top of the rugged cliffs. After your swim, the crew will serve up a delicious buffet lunch with complimentary drinks while you cruise beneath the lighthouse. Snap some photos before setting sail back to Morro Jable.
Senda Ventura brings you an appealing tour around Playa de Jandía on an innovative and ecofriendly vehicle: the segway. The segway is interesting, comfortable and light. This two-wheel vehicle always remains upright thanks to its sensors. Its engine is electric, which makes it an ecological means of transport, and reaches a maximum speed of between 15 and 20 kilometres per hour. A car will pick you at your hotel and will take you to the venue of the beach. There, a guide will teach you how to use the segway for around 30 minutes and shortly after you will be having fun while handling it and enjoying the wonderful views you can only find in Fuerteventura. The tour continues all the way through the promenade and the dunes of Jandía and ends in the cliff of Morro Jable. There will be a short break so you can rest and listen to all the interesting information the guide has to tell you.After finishing the activity, another car provided by Senda Ventura will take you back to your hotel.Pick-up happens between 08:30 and 09:30. Stops are made in Costa Calma, Sotavento, Esquinzo and JandíaReturn to the hotel takes place at between 12:30 and 13:00. Enjoy the beautiful views from Playa de Jandía. Discover the stunning dunes and the impressive riff in Morro Jable. Feel as if you were floating on one of these segways. Senda Ventura will pick you at your hotel and take you back afterwards.
Senda Ventura brings you an appealing tour around Caleta de Fuste on an innovative and ecofriendly vehicle: the segway. The segway is interesting, comfortable and light. This two-wheel vehicle always remains upright thanks to its sensors. Its engine is electric, which makes it an ecological means of transport, and reaches a maximum speed of between 15 and 20 kilometres per hour. A car will pick you at your hotel and will take you to Caleta de Fuste, where Salinas del Sal is. There, a guide will teach you how to use the segway for around 30 minutes and shortly after you will be having fun while handling it and enjoying the wonderful views you can only find in Fuerteventura. Salinas de Sal is the only remaining salt production plant in the Canary Islands. You will be able to see it perfectly alongside your guide during the tour and then you will go the coast. There, you will enjoy a fantastic ocean view.After finishing the activity, another car provided by Senda Ventura will take you back to your hotel.Pick-up happens between 08:30 and 09:30. Stops are made in Las Playitas and Caleta de Fuste.Return to the hotel takes place at between 12:30 and 13:00. Enjoy the beautiful views from Playa de Jandía. Discover the stunning dunes and the impressive riff in Morro Jable. Feel as if you were floating on one of these segways. Senda Ventura will pick you at your hotel and take you back afterwards.