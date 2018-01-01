2-hour Segway Tour from Playa de Jandía to Morrojable in Fuerteventura

Senda Ventura brings you an appealing tour around Playa de Jandía on an innovative and ecofriendly vehicle: the segway. The segway is interesting, comfortable and light. This two-wheel vehicle always remains upright thanks to its sensors. Its engine is electric, which makes it an ecological means of transport, and reaches a maximum speed of between 15 and 20 kilometres per hour. A car will pick you at your hotel and will take you to the venue of the beach. There, a guide will teach you how to use the segway for around 30 minutes and shortly after you will be having fun while handling it and enjoying the wonderful views you can only find in Fuerteventura. The tour continues all the way through the promenade and the dunes of Jandía and ends in the cliff of Morro Jable. There will be a short break so you can rest and listen to all the interesting information the guide has to tell you.After finishing the activity, another car provided by Senda Ventura will take you back to your hotel.Pick-up happens between 08:30 and 09:30. Stops are made in Costa Calma, Sotavento, Esquinzo and JandíaReturn to the hotel takes place at between 12:30 and 13:00. Enjoy the beautiful views from Playa de Jandía. Discover the stunning dunes and the impressive riff in Morro Jable. Feel as if you were floating on one of these segways. Senda Ventura will pick you at your hotel and take you back afterwards.