Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy Tour

2-hour Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy TourSet off in a convoy with your guide and the rest of your small group, and make your way to the north of the island. Feel the breeze on your face as you rumble along the roads to the outskirts of Corralejo, then hit the dirt tracks and rev your engine.With your adrenaline pumping, head off-road to the base of the volcano chain and surrounding area. Soak up the incredible views and feel the thrill as you bounce up and down the sand dunes and hills.After a time, continue north toward the coast. En route, pass by the charming fishing village of Majanicho for a snapshot of daily, local life.When you reach the coast, marvel at the breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Then, head back off-road and let the engine rip as you roar over the volcanic terrain, accelerating up hills and crashing down the towering sand dunes.After approximately two hours, your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the original start point.3-hour Quad or Buggy tour Travel in a convoy accompanied by a guide across dirt trails. As soon as you leave Caleta de Fuste, press the accelerator and feel the sea breeze while you travel along the east coast whilst you climb up and down rocky mountains. Venture along the Cheese Route crossing through small majorero towns at the stroke of the engine, without forgetting to make a brief stop at an artisan cheese factory and taste this delicious majorero delicacy.Take a short break on the beach and refresh yourself if your wish before you continue along the coast until you arrive back at Caleta de Fuste.The trail ends after around 3 hours with drop­-off back at the original starting point.4.5-hour Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy TourTraveling in a convoy with your instructor and small group, set off toward the volcano chain in northern Fuerteventura. When you reach the outskirts of Corralejo, hit the throttle and feel the speed as you head off-road.Take in the incredible lunar landscape as you bound over the jagged terrain to the base of the volcano. Then, feel your excitement build as you come swerving down sand dunes and race along the great expanse of the surrounding desert.Make your first stop at one of the island’s most popular surfing beaches. Gaze out over the dark blue ocean and watch as the mighty waves crash against the fine, white sand. Then, enjoy around an hour of free time to recharge with some food (own expense).Continue along the sand tracks to the ocean, stopping first at the lagoons at El Cotillo and then by a lonely lighthouse on the coast. Pass the quaint Majanicho fishing village, then make your way back onto the dirt paths for your final off-road driving experience.Your tour concludes after approximately 4.5 hours with a drop-off back at the original start point.