Welcome to Corralejo
What makes Corralejo, however, are the miles of sand dunes to the south of town, sweeping back into gentle sugar-loaf rolls from the sea and fabulous broad sandy beaches. Protected as a nature park, no one can build on or near them…for now, that is. Unfortunately, a couple of monolithic concrete eyesores from the Riu hotel chain managed to get here before the regulation was in place.
Top experiences in Corralejo
Corralejo activities
Fuerteventura Day Trip from Lanzarote
Start your day trip with a pickup from your Lanzarote meeting point, and travel by air-conditioned coach to Playa Blanca, on the island’s southern coast. Board the ferry for your 30-minute crossing to Fuerteventura, an island that basks in the sparkling Atlantic to the south. Your ferry ticket is prebooked, so there’s no need to wait in line at the port. Once on board, sit back and contemplate the views over the waves and Fuerteventura on the horizon. Head south through Fuerteventura’s dramatic, stark landscapes to Betancuria, the island’s former capital. Cradled into volcanic hills, this ancient whitewashed hamlet was named after the 15th-century Norman explorer, Jean de Béthencourt, who conquered the island. Stroll around its pretty squares independently, and perhaps visit pretty Santa Maria church to see its fine Baroque altar. Next, trace the corkscrew mountain roads to a spectacular viewpoint. Take photos of the breathtaking mountain scenery in front of you and look out for the cheeky chipmunks that make a point of visiting the spot. Continue to Pajara, a traditional village famed for its Church of Our Lady of Regla, which boasts two aisles and Aztec-style door carvings. Wander around as you wish and then head towards South Corralejo, passing by Puerto del Rosario, the island’s capital. Continue to the spectacular National Park of Fuerteventura. The sight of this 6-mile (11-kilometer) expanse of giant sand dunes merging into the aquamarine sea will have your camera working overtime! Afterward, return to Corralejo and, following your ferry crossing, finish your tour with a drop-off at the meeting point.
Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy Tour
2-hour Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy TourSet off in a convoy with your guide and the rest of your small group, and make your way to the north of the island. Feel the breeze on your face as you rumble along the roads to the outskirts of Corralejo, then hit the dirt tracks and rev your engine.With your adrenaline pumping, head off-road to the base of the volcano chain and surrounding area. Soak up the incredible views and feel the thrill as you bounce up and down the sand dunes and hills.After a time, continue north toward the coast. En route, pass by the charming fishing village of Majanicho for a snapshot of daily, local life.When you reach the coast, marvel at the breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Then, head back off-road and let the engine rip as you roar over the volcanic terrain, accelerating up hills and crashing down the towering sand dunes.After approximately two hours, your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the original start point.3-hour Quad or Buggy tour Travel in a convoy accompanied by a guide across dirt trails. As soon as you leave Caleta de Fuste, press the accelerator and feel the sea breeze while you travel along the east coast whilst you climb up and down rocky mountains. Venture along the Cheese Route crossing through small majorero towns at the stroke of the engine, without forgetting to make a brief stop at an artisan cheese factory and taste this delicious majorero delicacy.Take a short break on the beach and refresh yourself if your wish before you continue along the coast until you arrive back at Caleta de Fuste.The trail ends after around 3 hours with drop-off back at the original starting point.4.5-hour Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy TourTraveling in a convoy with your instructor and small group, set off toward the volcano chain in northern Fuerteventura. When you reach the outskirts of Corralejo, hit the throttle and feel the speed as you head off-road.Take in the incredible lunar landscape as you bound over the jagged terrain to the base of the volcano. Then, feel your excitement build as you come swerving down sand dunes and race along the great expanse of the surrounding desert.Make your first stop at one of the island’s most popular surfing beaches. Gaze out over the dark blue ocean and watch as the mighty waves crash against the fine, white sand. Then, enjoy around an hour of free time to recharge with some food (own expense).Continue along the sand tracks to the ocean, stopping first at the lagoons at El Cotillo and then by a lonely lighthouse on the coast. Pass the quaint Majanicho fishing village, then make your way back onto the dirt paths for your final off-road driving experience.Your tour concludes after approximately 4.5 hours with a drop-off back at the original start point.
Fuerteventura Dunes and Corralejo with Lunch from Lanzarote
Board an air-conditioned bus at your hotel in Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise, or Puerto del Carmen (IMPORTANT: Pick ups from Arrecife only available on Tuesdays and Saturdays), and travel to the portside at Playa Blanca in time for your 9:30am ferry departure.Step aboard your glass-bottomed boat and enjoy the crossing to Fuerteventura. During the trip, head to the lower deck to view the Atlantic sea life through underwater windows.After docking at the port Corralejo, meet your guide and hop inside an air-conditioned coach to transport you into the heart of town. Here, hop out and spend the morning discovering the shops, cafes, beaches, and restaurants at your own pace.Back aboard your coach, head for the Dunes National Park just south of Corralejo for some fun and photo ops on the sandy slopes. Break for lunch, including wine and water, at a restaurant near the beach, and spend the afternoon enjoying the sunshine and scenery of a vast stretch of white sands — one of Fuerteventura’s best.Return to port to catch the 5:15pm boat back to Playa Blanca and arrive at Lanzarote at about 6pm for your return transfe to your hotel, where your tour ends.Remember to bring a swim suit, sunscreen, hat, and a towel, and to wear comfortable walking shoes. Aside from lunch, additional food and drinks, plus gratuities, are at your own expense.
Lanzarote Ferry Ticket to Fuerteventura with Resort Transfers
Board a morning transfer bus at a main holiday resort in Lanzarote (IMPORTANT: Pick ups from Arrecife only available on Tuesdays and Saturdays), and travel to the southern port of Playa Blanca to catch the express Lineas Romero ferry to Fuerteventura. Settle aboard the first Lineas Romero ferry of the day for the neighboring island, and enjoy the approximately 45-minute crossing, with a stop to view the marine life through the ferry’s underwater windows.On arrival in the port of Corralejo, set off to enjoy Fuerteventura as you wish. The island has some of the best beaches in the world and a famous sand dunes national park just south of Corralejo.Plus, you can rent quad bikes (own expense), get active with lots of watersports (own expense), or explore Corralejo town with its many shops, bars, and restaurants.Catch the last return ferry of the day back to Lanzarote at 5:30pm and enjoy a bus transfer to your resort, bringing your experience to an end.Rather travel to Fuerteventura with a guide? If so, take a look at a Fuerteventura day trip from Lanzarote here on Viator.
Lanzarote Volcano and Wine Region Tour from Fuerteventura
After pickup by bus from your hotel or a central meeting point in Corralejo, Jandia, or Castillo, travel to the portside at Corralejo to board your Lineas Romero glass-bottomed ferry.Then, relax on deck and enjoy the open-air sea journey as you sail to Playa Blanca in southern Lanzarote.Meet your experienced guide here, settle aboard a comfortable, air-conditioned coach, and head first to the Timanfaya National Park, home to Lanzarote’s Timanfaya volcano.Enjoy a drive through the lunar-like volcanic landscapes of the park and stop to watch some geothermal demonstrations that highlight the intense underground heat in this dormant volcanic area.From here, travel on to La Geria, Lanzarote’s wine region: famous for its unique-looking vineyards, where each vine is planted in a weather-protective hollow in the soil.Stop to enjoy some of the local wine and then visit an Aloe Vera museum to learn more about this local crop. Finally, take a panoramic tour of Lanzarote’s south coast to see its majestic cliffs and famous green lagoon of El Golfo.Then, return to the port at Playa Blanca for your boat journey back to Fuerteventura, where your tour finishes with a drop-off at the original starting point.Tour is available in English, German, French, and Spanish Please note: Spanish tours are only available on Saturday
Discover Fuerteventura from Lanzarote
Fuerteventura is the second island in extension of the Canary Islands with its 150 kilometers length. It is impossible to cover it all in one day, but this guided tour gives a good approach to its history, customs and habits, lifestyle and future projection. The tourism industry, (we will see an example in Corralejo), makes it increasingly known in Europe, first for its beaches, but also for its interior and protected areas, since it has recently been declared Reserve of the Biosphere. We will see the contrasts in its interior visiting Betancuria, the old capital, the town of Pájara, and its areas of wild mountains and viewpoints, but also beach areas like Las Dunas de Corralejo. The island moves in its interior betting on rural tourism, the cultivation of aloe vera, tomatoes or the recent implantation and production of extra virgin olive oil. A long day, with infinite and desert roads, but satisfactory in terms of knowledge and discovery that may make Fuerteventura your island in the Canaries, to enjoy your next vacation. Languages: From Playa Blanca / Puerto Del Carmen/ Costa Teguise: Tuesday: English - Spanish Saturday: English - German