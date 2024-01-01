Klondike Institute for Art & Culture

Dawson City

The Klondike Institute for Art & Culture is part of Dawson's thriving arts community. It has an impressive studio building, galleries and educational programs.

1. ODD Gallery

0.01 MILES

The exhibition space of the Klondike Institute for Art & Culture, this gallery has regular shows.

3. CIBC Building

0.13 MILES

The city of Dawson has started a long-term restoration of this derelict 1898 riverfront bank building that dates to the gold rush. Note how tin was molded…

4. SS Keno

0.18 MILES

The SS Keno was one of a fleet of paddle wheelers that worked the Yukon's rivers for more than half a century. Grounded along the waterfront, the boat…

7. Dänojà Zho Cultural Centre

0.25 MILES

Inside this impressive riverfront wood building there are displays and interpretative talks on the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in (River People) First Nations. The…

