The Klondike Institute for Art & Culture is part of Dawson's thriving arts community. It has an impressive studio building, galleries and educational programs.
6.52 MILES
The scarred valleys around Dawson speak to the vast amounts of toil that went into the gold hunt. Most emblematic is Bonanza Creek, where gold was first…
0.41 MILES
In 1898 Jack London lived in the Yukon, the setting for his most popular stories, including Call of the Wild and White Fang. At the writer's cabin there…
7.46 MILES
Some 1.5km up the valley from Dredge No 4, this national historic site is roughly where gold was first found in 1896. It's a quiet site today with a…
1.29 MILES
The slide-scarred face of this hill overlooks the town to the north, but to reach the top you must travel south of town about 1km, turn left off the…
0.57 MILES
Near Dawson's cemeteries, there's a short path out to pretty Crocus Bluff, which has excellent views of Dawson and the Klondike and Yukon Rivers. If…
0.26 MILES
Built in 1901 to house the territorial commissioner, this proud building was designed to give potential civic investors confidence in the city. The…
Fortymile Gold Workshop/Studio
0.24 MILES
Watch as jewelry is made from local refined gold, which is silky and has a rich yellow color, as opposed to the bling you see peddled on late-night TV…
0.28 MILES
Make your own discoveries among the 25,000 gold-rush artifacts at this museum. Engaging exhibits walk you through the grim lives of the miners. The museum…
0.01 MILES
The exhibition space of the Klondike Institute for Art & Culture, this gallery has regular shows.
0.03 MILES
This restored old shop has historic photos from Dawson's heyday.
0.13 MILES
The city of Dawson has started a long-term restoration of this derelict 1898 riverfront bank building that dates to the gold rush. Note how tin was molded…
0.18 MILES
The SS Keno was one of a fleet of paddle wheelers that worked the Yukon's rivers for more than half a century. Grounded along the waterfront, the boat…
0.21 MILES
The restored gold rush–era theater is getting a new foundation.
0.25 MILES
Inside this impressive riverfront wood building there are displays and interpretative talks on the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in (River People) First Nations. The…
0.26 MILES
Built in 1901 to house the territorial commissioner, this proud building was designed to give potential civic investors confidence in the city. The…