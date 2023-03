Near Dawson's cemeteries, there's a short path out to pretty Crocus Bluff, which has excellent views of Dawson and the Klondike and Yukon Rivers. If driving, take New Dome Rd and turn at Mary McLeod Rd (ignoring the 'No Exit' signs). It is a short walk up King St from town. You can also take the 400m Crocus Bluff Connector path off the Ninth Avenue Trail, which intersects with numerous streets along its 2.5km.