Any visit will mean much time outdoors: Canada's five tallest mountains and the world's largest ice fields below the Arctic are all within Kluane National Park, while canoe expeditions down the Yukon River are epic. And don't forget the people: get set to appreciate the offbeat vibe of Dawson City and the bustle of Whitehorse, and join the growing numbers of people who've discovered the Yukon thanks to TV shows such as Yukon Gold and Dr Oakley: Yukon Vet.
Arctic Day: Evening Aurora Viewing
A chemical light reaction caused when solar energy interacts with the Earth’s atmosphere, producing dramatic, dancing waves of green light from one horizon to another. The Northern Lights have captivated viewers since the beginning of time, as evidence by the many Yukon First Nation legends they’ve inspired.Enjoy a Aurora viewing tour at a custom built Aurora viewing location, far from the lights of the city, so you can experience the Northern Lights for yourself – and create your own legends.
Arctic Day: Yukon Wildlife and Hot Springs Tour
After pickup from your Whitehorse hotel, visit the Yukon Wildlife Preserve to view and photography native wildlife. Dall sheep, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, mule deer, wapiti (elk), woodland caribou, wood bison, musk-ox, moose and even lynx can all seen on this tour, usually up close! Then travel to the nearby Takhini Hot Springs for a dip in the outdoor hot springs pool, a warm sanctuary amid the cold weather and a must-do activity while visiting Whitehorse. After your tour, you'll be taken back to your hotel.
4-Day Yukon's Best Value Aurora Viewing Tour
Day 1: Arrival Whitehorse: Transfer to your hotel located in the heart of the city, not far from the banks of the Yukon River. Whitehorse is small and easy to explore on foot or by vehicle. Later in the evening we set out to the AuroraCentre where we’ll seek the sight of northern lights. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse. Day 2: Northern Lights Viewing at the Aurora Centre: In the late morning you will discover the sights of Whitehorse, historic and yet trendy, on a city tour with character. Visit the SS Klondike National Historic Site; among the last of the great paddle wheelers that plied the Yukon River system until the 1950’s, the Old Log Church; the oldest building in Whitehorse, the unique Log Cabin Skyscraper; a three story tower made completely out of logs. And when you’ve seen all these top sites, Main Street is perfect for strolling and shopping with its shops galleries and café’s. Afternoon is free for optional sightseeing and touring. 1) In the winter season you have the option to try dog sledding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, or ice fishing. 2) In the summer/fall season you have the option to try canoeing or go on a guided hiking tour. After a relaxed dinner in Whitehorse, you’ll be back on the road again. Relax in sheltered comfort, or under the starry sky beside a warm fire at one of our tailor-made aurora viewing locations. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse. Day 3: Northern Lights Viewing at the Aurora Centre: Day free for optional sightseeing and touring. 1) In the winter season you have the option to try one of the many Yukon winter activities. You’ll get the chance to experience Jack London’s Yukon while experiencing the region’s most popular sport, dog sledding! After a detailed safety briefing and hooking up the dogs, you’ll soon be on your way along the shores of a frozen alpine lake, surrounded by snowy mountains. Buck and White Fang will spring to mind as you feel the power and endurance of the loveable Alaskan huskies, with their steamy breath curling above their ears and the hiss of the sled whisking over the trail. 2) In the summer/fall season you have the option to experience the beautiful scenery of Kluane National Park or the stunning vista of White Pass on the way to Skagway on one of the available day tours. Later in the evening we set out once more to the AuroraCentre where we’ll seek the sight of northern lights. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse Day 4: Departure Whitehorse: Day free for optional sightseeing and touring. Today, you might appreciate the opportunity to experience the Yukon at a more relaxing pace. Or, to cap of your eventful stay in the Yukon, take a 20 minute flightseeing tour and soar above the spectacular winter scenery while reflecting on your memorable stay in one of Canada’s most stunning locations. Transfer to the airport, check in for your southbound flight
Arctic Day: Yukon River Canoeing Tour
On this half-day or full-day tour, get picked up from your Whitehorse hotel and taken to the Yukon River. Hop in a canoe and paddle down the historic Yukon River to the confluence of the Takhini River, or all the way to the beginning of Lake Laberge. Enjoy the peaceful scenery along the way, and keep an eye out for Alaskan wildlife. All equipment is included, plus snacks and drinks. You'll be taken back to your Whitehorse hotel after your tour.
Arctic Day: Hiking Tour Half or Full Day
On this tour you will get to see some of the most breathtaking views of the Yukon’s landscape and scenery. Hike a well-established trail up to a mountain side overlooking one of the most scenic alpine lakes in the Yukon. The panoramic views let you enjoy the vast open space of the Yukon. After a lunch stop, you'll make your way back to town.Half-day tour includes hiking around Miles Canyon. Full-day includes hiking at Fish Lake.
5-Day Active Winter Adventure in Yukon
ITINERARYDAY 1: Arrival Whitehorse: From the airport we drive you to your hotel located in the centre of Whitehorse. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse.DAY 2: Wildlife and Hot Springs, a Bird's-Eye-View and Northern Lights: We start the day with a sightseeing flight above the spectacular winter scenery on a 20 minutes sightseeing flight. During the flight we can enjoy the yukon winter from an angle only few people ever will. Back in Whitehorse we will discover the history of the north on a city-sightseeing tour. Whitehorse has a lot to offer and is home to famous sights like the historic Paddlewheeler SS Klondike or a “Skyscraper” completely made out of logs. Later we drive to the Yukon Wildlife Preserve where we can see up close inhabitant game like the Elk, Moose, Caribou, Mountain Goats and Porcupines in their natural surrounding. Not far from here we will visit the Takhini Hotsprings and endulge ourself in the natural hot waters and relax in a breathtaking winter mountain setting. After a relaxed dinner in Whitehorse, you’ll be back on the road again, this time to seek views of the stunning Northern Lights. Relax in sheltered comfort, or under the starry sky beside a warm fire at one of our tailor-made aurora viewing locations. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse.DAY 3: The Huskies are waiting for us and Northern Lights: We’ll learn the old tradition of mushing (dog sledding). After a detailed safety briefing we’ll get introduced to the art of dog sledding and soon we’ll be on our way along the frozen winter trails. We’ll feel the power and durance of the dogs, listen to their breaths and feel the creaking snow under the runners. A very unique experience! Back from the dog sledding trip you can reward yourself with a beer from the famous Yukon Brewery at one of the downtown restaurants. Later in the evening we set out to the AuroraCentre where we’ll seek the sight of northern lights. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse.DAY 4: On fast tracks through the Snow: After breakfast we'll drive into the mountains close by Whitehorse. After a detailed safety introduction we step on our snowmobiles. With enjoyable speed we’ll pass through the memorable winter scenery of the Yukon and soak up the view of snow covered mountains and lakes with thick layers of ice. With a snowmobile, the journey can be an exhilarating ride up and down magnificent mountains or a relaxing tour through the forest and down historic trails. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse DAY 5: Whitehorse departure: Transfer to the airport.