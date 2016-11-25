4-Day Yukon's Best Value Aurora Viewing Tour

Day 1: Arrival Whitehorse: Transfer to your hotel located in the heart of the city, not far from the banks of the Yukon River. Whitehorse is small and easy to explore on foot or by vehicle. Later in the evening we set out to the AuroraCentre where we’ll seek the sight of northern lights. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse. Day 2: Northern Lights Viewing at the Aurora Centre: In the late morning you will discover the sights of Whitehorse, historic and yet trendy, on a city tour with character. Visit the SS Klondike National Historic Site; among the last of the great paddle wheelers that plied the Yukon River system until the 1950’s, the Old Log Church; the oldest building in Whitehorse, the unique Log Cabin Skyscraper; a three story tower made completely out of logs. And when you’ve seen all these top sites, Main Street is perfect for strolling and shopping with its shops galleries and café’s. Afternoon is free for optional sightseeing and touring. 1) In the winter season you have the option to try dog sledding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, or ice fishing. 2) In the summer/fall season you have the option to try canoeing or go on a guided hiking tour. After a relaxed dinner in Whitehorse, you’ll be back on the road again. Relax in sheltered comfort, or under the starry sky beside a warm fire at one of our tailor-made aurora viewing locations. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse. Day 3: Northern Lights Viewing at the Aurora Centre: Day free for optional sightseeing and touring. 1) In the winter season you have the option to try one of the many Yukon winter activities. You’ll get the chance to experience Jack London’s Yukon while experiencing the region’s most popular sport, dog sledding! After a detailed safety briefing and hooking up the dogs, you’ll soon be on your way along the shores of a frozen alpine lake, surrounded by snowy mountains. Buck and White Fang will spring to mind as you feel the power and endurance of the loveable Alaskan huskies, with their steamy breath curling above their ears and the hiss of the sled whisking over the trail. 2) In the summer/fall season you have the option to experience the beautiful scenery of Kluane National Park or the stunning vista of White Pass on the way to Skagway on one of the available day tours. Later in the evening we set out once more to the AuroraCentre where we’ll seek the sight of northern lights. Overnight Hotel in Whitehorse Day 4: Departure Whitehorse: Day free for optional sightseeing and touring. Today, you might appreciate the opportunity to experience the Yukon at a more relaxing pace. Or, to cap of your eventful stay in the Yukon, take a 20 minute flightseeing tour and soar above the spectacular winter scenery while reflecting on your memorable stay in one of Canada’s most stunning locations. Transfer to the airport, check in for your southbound flight