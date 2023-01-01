Whitehorse Waterfront

One look at the surging Yukon River and you'll want to spend time strolling its bank. The beautiful White Pass & Yukon Route Station has been restored and anchors an area that's in the midst of a revitalization. Rotary Peace Park at the southern end is a great picnic spot, the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre is a dramatic addition in the middle, and Shipyards Park at the northern end has a growing collection of historic structures moved here from other parts of the Yukon.