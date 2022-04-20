Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
The capital city of the Yukon Territory (since 1953, to the continuing regret of much smaller and isolated Dawson City), Whitehorse will likely have a prominent role in your journey. The territory's two great highways, the Alaska and the Klondike, cross here; it's a hub for transportation (it was a terminus for the White Pass & Yukon Route railway from Skagway in the early 1900s, and during WWII was a major center for work on the Alaska Hwy). You'll find all manner of outfitters and services for explorations across the territory.
SS Klondike National Historic Site
Whitehorse
Carefully restored, this was one of the largest stern-wheelers used on the Yukon River. Built in 1937, it made its final run upriver to Dawson in 1955 and…
MacBride Museum of Yukon History
Whitehorse
This is the Yukon's pre-eminent museum, preserving and presenting the Yukon's history since 1952. Recently expanded, the museum offers a comprehensive…
Whitehorse
One look at the surging Yukon River and you'll want to spend time strolling its bank. The beautiful White Pass & Yukon Route Station has been restored and…
Whitehorse
Stare down a salmon at the Whitehorse Fishway, a 366m wooden fish ladder (the world's longest) past the hydroelectric plant south of town. Large viewing…
Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre
Whitehorse
This place focuses on Beringia, a mostly ice-free area that encompassed the Yukon, Alaska and eastern Siberia during the last ice age. Engaging exhibits…
Whitehorse
Find out what the Alaska Hwy was really like back in the day; let's just say mud was a dirty word. Exhibits cover planes, trains and dogsleds. The museum…
Whitehorse
The only log cabin–style cathedral in the world is a 1900 downtown gem. Displays include the compelling story of Rev Isaac Stringer, who boiled and ate…
Whitehorse
Operated by the Yukon Arts Society. There are carefully selected and well-curated rotating exhibits of work by local Yukon artists.
Wildlife & NatureNever mind the hypothermia: easy winter adventures in the Yukon
May 9, 2018 • 8 min read
Get to the heart of Whitehorse with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
British Columbia & the Canadian Rockies $24.99
Atlantic Canada $24.99
Pocket Toronto $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide