Whitehorse

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Whitehorse from above

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

The capital city of the Yukon Territory (since 1953, to the continuing regret of much smaller and isolated Dawson City), Whitehorse will likely have a prominent role in your journey. The territory's two great highways, the Alaska and the Klondike, cross here; it's a hub for transportation (it was a terminus for the White Pass & Yukon Route railway from Skagway in the early 1900s, and during WWII was a major center for work on the Alaska Hwy). You'll find all manner of outfitters and services for explorations across the territory.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • SS Klondike steamship

    SS Klondike National Historic Site

    Whitehorse

    Carefully restored, this was one of the largest stern-wheelers used on the Yukon River. Built in 1937, it made its final run upriver to Dawson in 1955 and…

  • MacBride Museum of Yukon History

    MacBride Museum of Yukon History

    Whitehorse

    This is the Yukon's pre-eminent museum, preserving and presenting the Yukon's history since 1952. Recently expanded, the museum offers a comprehensive…

  • Whitehorse Waterfront

    Whitehorse Waterfront

    Whitehorse

    One look at the surging Yukon River and you'll want to spend time strolling its bank. The beautiful White Pass & Yukon Route Station has been restored and…

  • Whitehorse Fish Ladder

    Whitehorse Fish Ladder

    Whitehorse

    Stare down a salmon at the Whitehorse Fishway, a 366m wooden fish ladder (the world's longest) past the hydroelectric plant south of town. Large viewing…

  • Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre

    Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre

    Whitehorse

    This place focuses on Beringia, a mostly ice-free area that encompassed the Yukon, Alaska and eastern Siberia during the last ice age. Engaging exhibits…

  • Yukon Transportation Museum

    Yukon Transportation Museum

    Whitehorse

    Find out what the Alaska Hwy was really like back in the day; let's just say mud was a dirty word. Exhibits cover planes, trains and dogsleds. The museum…

  • Old Log Church Museum

    Old Log Church Museum

    Whitehorse

    The only log cabin–style cathedral in the world is a 1900 downtown gem. Displays include the compelling story of Rev Isaac Stringer, who boiled and ate…

  • Arts Underground

    Arts Underground

    Whitehorse

    Operated by the Yukon Arts Society. There are carefully selected and well-curated rotating exhibits of work by local Yukon artists.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Whitehorse

The northern lights glow in the distance on a black landscape while a tipi glows in the foreground © Mike MacEacheran / Lonely Planet

Wildlife & Nature

Never mind the hypothermia: easy winter adventures in the Yukon

May 9, 2018 • 8 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Whitehorse with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Whitehorse