The beautiful White Pass & Yukon Route Station has been restored and anchors an area that's in the midst of a revitalization.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
SS Klondike National Historic Site
0.48 MILES
Carefully restored, this was one of the largest stern-wheelers used on the Yukon River. Built in 1937, it made its final run upriver to Dawson in 1955 and…
MacBride Museum of Yukon History
0.11 MILES
This is the Yukon's pre-eminent museum, preserving and presenting the Yukon's history since 1952. Recently expanded, the museum offers a comprehensive…
0.02 MILES
One look at the surging Yukon River and you'll want to spend time strolling its bank. The beautiful White Pass & Yukon Route Station has been restored and…
1.78 MILES
Stare down a salmon at the Whitehorse Fishway, a 366m wooden fish ladder (the world's longest) past the hydroelectric plant south of town. Large viewing…
Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre
1.38 MILES
This place focuses on Beringia, a mostly ice-free area that encompassed the Yukon, Alaska and eastern Siberia during the last ice age. Engaging exhibits…
1.29 MILES
Find out what the Alaska Hwy was really like back in the day; let's just say mud was a dirty word. Exhibits cover planes, trains and dogsleds. The museum…
0.2 MILES
Operated by the Yukon Arts Society. There are carefully selected and well-curated rotating exhibits of work by local Yukon artists.
0.58 MILES
This riverfront park has a growing collection of heritage buildings moved here from other parts of Whitehorse and the Yukon.
Nearby Whitehorse attractions
0.2 MILES
The only log cabin–style cathedral in the world is a 1900 downtown gem. Displays include the compelling story of Rev Isaac Stringer, who boiled and ate…
0.25 MILES
Operated by local artists, some of whom may be busily creating when you visit.
6. Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre
0.34 MILES
Opened in 2012, the striking Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre has changing exhibits and a permanent collection of First Nations art.
0.38 MILES
This large park is good for picnics, and there's often a food truck here serving tasty lunches.
