White Pass & Yukon Route Station

Whitehorse

LoginSave

The beautiful White Pass & Yukon Route Station has been restored and anchors an area that's in the midst of a revitalization.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • SS Klondike steamship

    SS Klondike National Historic Site

    0.48 MILES

    Carefully restored, this was one of the largest stern-wheelers used on the Yukon River. Built in 1937, it made its final run upriver to Dawson in 1955 and…

  • MacBride Museum of Yukon History

    MacBride Museum of Yukon History

    0.11 MILES

    This is the Yukon's pre-eminent museum, preserving and presenting the Yukon's history since 1952. Recently expanded, the museum offers a comprehensive…

  • Whitehorse Waterfront

    Whitehorse Waterfront

    0.02 MILES

    One look at the surging Yukon River and you'll want to spend time strolling its bank. The beautiful White Pass & Yukon Route Station has been restored and…

  • Whitehorse Fish Ladder

    Whitehorse Fish Ladder

    1.78 MILES

    Stare down a salmon at the Whitehorse Fishway, a 366m wooden fish ladder (the world's longest) past the hydroelectric plant south of town. Large viewing…

  • Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre

    Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre

    1.38 MILES

    This place focuses on Beringia, a mostly ice-free area that encompassed the Yukon, Alaska and eastern Siberia during the last ice age. Engaging exhibits…

  • Yukon Transportation Museum

    Yukon Transportation Museum

    1.29 MILES

    Find out what the Alaska Hwy was really like back in the day; let's just say mud was a dirty word. Exhibits cover planes, trains and dogsleds. The museum…

  • Arts Underground

    Arts Underground

    0.2 MILES

    Operated by the Yukon Arts Society. There are carefully selected and well-curated rotating exhibits of work by local Yukon artists.

  • Shipyards Park

    Shipyards Park

    0.58 MILES

    This riverfront park has a growing collection of heritage buildings moved here from other parts of Whitehorse and the Yukon.

View more attractions

Nearby Whitehorse attractions

1. Whitehorse Waterfront

0.02 MILES

One look at the surging Yukon River and you'll want to spend time strolling its bank. The beautiful White Pass & Yukon Route Station has been restored and…

2. MacBride Museum of Yukon History

0.11 MILES

This is the Yukon's pre-eminent museum, preserving and presenting the Yukon's history since 1952. Recently expanded, the museum offers a comprehensive…

3. Arts Underground

0.2 MILES

Operated by the Yukon Arts Society. There are carefully selected and well-curated rotating exhibits of work by local Yukon artists.

4. Old Log Church Museum

0.2 MILES

The only log cabin–style cathedral in the world is a 1900 downtown gem. Displays include the compelling story of Rev Isaac Stringer, who boiled and ate…

5. Yukon Artists@Work

0.25 MILES

Operated by local artists, some of whom may be busily creating when you visit.

6. Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre

0.34 MILES

Opened in 2012, the striking Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre has changing exhibits and a permanent collection of First Nations art.

7. Rotary Peace Park

0.38 MILES

This large park is good for picnics, and there's often a food truck here serving tasty lunches.

8. SS Klondike National Historic Site

0.48 MILES

Carefully restored, this was one of the largest stern-wheelers used on the Yukon River. Built in 1937, it made its final run upriver to Dawson in 1955 and…