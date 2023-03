The grand Sanctuaire Notre-Dame-du-Cap looks like a spaceship sitting on a launch pad. Located in Cap-de-la-Madeleine (take bus 2), about 4km northeast of central Trois-Rivières, up to 1660 worshippers can congregate underneath the dome while being serenaded by a giant Casavant organ. A Marian shrine with a miracle-performing statue draws believers all year round.