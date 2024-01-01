About 7km northwest of central Trois-Rivières (take bus 4), Les Forges-du-St-Maurice is a National Historic Site preserving the 18th-century birthplace of the Canadian iron industry. Costumed guides take you around the grounds and into the blast furnace, while a sound-and-light show reveals the daily operations of Canada's first ironworks.
Les Forges-du-St-Maurice
Eastern Townships & Mauricie
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.22 MILES
This highly-organized national park covers 550 sq km, straddling northern evergreen forests and the more southerly hardwoods of the St Lawrence River…
Musée Québécois de Culture Populaire
6.73 MILES
One of the most interesting stops in the area, this museum's changing exhibits cover the gamut from folk art to pop culture, delving into the social and…
10.67 MILES
Built around a 1901 hydroelectric power station and the country's oldest aluminum smelter, the 'City of Energy' celebrates the region's industrial legacy…
6.75 MILES
Tour guides, including some former inmates, bring the harsh realities of the lockup vividly to life during 90-minute tours that include a stop at dank…
6.92 MILES
For a slice of the town's religious history, stop at this former hospital founded by Ursuline nuns in 1639. It forms a pretty backdrop for the fine…
6.64 MILES
Church fans should make a beeline for this colossal cathedral, a soaring neo-Gothic confection with exquisite sculpture and 125 intricate Florentine…
7.97 MILES
The grand Sanctuaire Notre-Dame-du-Cap looks like a spaceship sitting on a launch pad. Located in Cap-de-la-Madeleine (take bus 2), about 4km northeast of…
