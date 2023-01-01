Built around a 1901 hydroelectric power station and the country's oldest aluminum smelter, the 'City of Energy' celebrates the region's industrial legacy. The highlight is in July and August when Cité de l'Énergie puts on a whizz-bang nightly multimedia show (adult/child $80/40) that features musicians, dancers and acrobats from Cirque du Soleil. Year round, learn about turbines, electrochemistry, aluminum and pulp and papermaking via multimedia shows and exhibits.

Race along a 'walk-through comic book' with scientists as they try to save the environment by switching to non-polluting hydrogen.

They also run guided tram-style bus tours (adult/family $16/$45; 75 minutes, schedule irregular) of Shawnigan.