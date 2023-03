For a slice of the town's religious history, stop at this former hospital founded by Ursuline nuns in 1639. It forms a pretty backdrop for the fine collection of textiles, ceramics, books and prints related to religion that are on display. Beautiful frescoes adorn the chapel.

Outside, Rue des Ursulines is a pleasant place to stroll, with its picturesque homes (some now operating as B&Bs) and its unseen history, much of which is described on informational plaques throughout the neighborhood.