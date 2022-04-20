Opened 125 years ago, this wild, wooded national park covers more than 1500 sq km of gorgeous Laurentian lakes, rivers, hills and woods. You’ll find…
The Laurentians
The Laurentians (Les Laurentides in French) make for an excellent day trip from Montréal, being just an hour's drive from the city. Here you'll find gentle rolling mountains, crystal-blue lakes and meandering rivers bordered by towns and villages too cute for words. A visit to this natural paradise is like putting your feet up after a long day.
Although sometimes criticized for being overcommercialized, Mont-Tremblant offers outstanding skiing, rivaled only by Whistler in the whole of Canada. Speckling the Laurentians are many lower-profile resort villages, whose miniature town centers deliver an air of the Alps, with breezy patios and independent designer-clothing shops.
Expect higher prices and heavy crowds during high season, which includes the summer months and Christmas holidays. Check ahead for opening hours in winter, which are often curtailed severely.
Explore The Laurentians
- PParc National du Mont-Tremblant
Opened 125 years ago, this wild, wooded national park covers more than 1500 sq km of gorgeous Laurentian lakes, rivers, hills and woods. You’ll find…
- MMont-Tremblant Village
The village of Mont-Tremblant, some 4km southwest of the Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort, is spread along the shores of pretty Lac Mercier. Here you’ll find…
- MMusée d’Art Contemporain des Laurentides
Less than an hour from Montréal, this contemporary-art museum has small but excellent exhibitions of work by regional artists. You'll also find the re…
- CCentre Touristique Éducatif des Laurentides
This verdant park is a marvelous protected area and a great place to learn about local flora and fauna. The extensive trail network includes some…
- CCathédrale de St-Jerôme
This castle-like house of worship built in 1897 boasts stunning stained-glass windows and Venetian chandeliers. It was made a cathedral in 1951. Enter…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Laurentians.
See
Parc National du Mont-Tremblant
Opened 125 years ago, this wild, wooded national park covers more than 1500 sq km of gorgeous Laurentian lakes, rivers, hills and woods. You’ll find…
See
Mont-Tremblant Village
The village of Mont-Tremblant, some 4km southwest of the Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort, is spread along the shores of pretty Lac Mercier. Here you’ll find…
See
Musée d’Art Contemporain des Laurentides
Less than an hour from Montréal, this contemporary-art museum has small but excellent exhibitions of work by regional artists. You'll also find the re…
See
Centre Touristique Éducatif des Laurentides
This verdant park is a marvelous protected area and a great place to learn about local flora and fauna. The extensive trail network includes some…
See
Cathédrale de St-Jerôme
This castle-like house of worship built in 1897 boasts stunning stained-glass windows and Venetian chandeliers. It was made a cathedral in 1951. Enter…
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Laurentians
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.